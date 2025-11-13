DAREU COOL 68 Hall-Effect Keyboard Released Ahead of Black Friday

"The COOL 68 was built to bring pro-level precision and comfort to everyone," said Simon Lee, Brand founder of DAREU. "Performance should be accessible, not exclusive." Post this

Precision Hardware for Competitive Gaming

The DAREU COOL 68 is designed for players who demand instant feedback and flawless consistency. Its 8000 Hz polling rate scans input 8,000 times per second—eight times faster than standard 1000 Hz keyboards—reducing latency to just 0.1 milliseconds

Every keystroke registers immediately, giving players the edge in fast-paced shooters and esports titles where precision timing decides the outcome.

0.01 mm Adjustable Actuation for Total Control

Powered by RT Adaptive Technology, the COOL 68 lets users customize actuation distance from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm in ultra-fine 0.01 mm increments. This flexibility allows gamers to tailor sensitivity for different play styles—rapid triggers for movement keys, deeper actuation for typing or creative work—making it one of the most customizable magnetic switch keyboards in its class.

Hall Effect Switch Technology, Refined Feel

DAREU introduces two switch options built on Hall Effect magnetic sensing for zero contact wear:

Shadow Blade Magnetic Switch – smooth linear travel, consistent rebound, stable performance.

Ice Blade Transparent HIFI Switch – crystal housing for vivid RGB diffusion and a cleaner sound profile.

Both feature 20 mm springs, 45–50 gf actuation force, and 100M keystroke lifespan ensuring longevity far beyond traditional mechanical boards

Hot-swappable sockets let users mix switch types freely for a personalized feel.

Gasket Structure Comfort and Quiet Performance

The COOL 68 uses a triple-layer gasket mount with IXPE foam and silicone dampening to deliver soft, quiet keypresses with a satisfying bounce.

This build minimizes vibration and echo, producing a refined typing sound that feels premium while staying whisper-quiet—ideal for gaming, work, or streaming

Wing Lightbox Design & Dynamic RGB

DAREU's signature Wing Lightbox gives the COOL 68 its standout look. Dual side-mounted lightbars create a balanced glow, while south-facing LEDs and high-transparency keycaps enhance brightness and diffusion.

With 20 customizable RGB lighting modes, gamers can match any setup theme—subtle, reactive, or full-spectrum immersion

Color options include Blazing Orange, Ocean Blue, and Ice Black

Plug-and-Play Customization—No Drivers Required

Setup is instant. Players can visit https://cn.dareu.com/magnetic/ to remap keys, fine-tune actuation, adjust RGB, or enable Rapid Trigger Mode—no software installation needed.

The optional desktop app adds advanced macro programming and onboard profile management, making the COOL 68 one of the most accessible Black Friday gaming keyboards for both beginners and enthusiasts

Compact Design Meets Premium Build

The 65 percent layout saves desk space without losing arrow keys or essentials, perfect for low-sensitivity aimers and minimalist setups.

The 3D Wing Lightbox elevates the keyboard's aesthetics with a bold, modern look while the engineered-plastic base keeps the board lightweight at ≈ 740g.

A detachable USB-C cable ensures secure connectivity and easy portability.

Key Specifications

Switch: Hall Effect Magnetic (Shadow Blade linear / Ice Blade transparent HIFI)

Polling Rate: 8,000 Hz (0.1 ms latency)

Actuation: 0.1–4.0 mm adjustable in 0.01 mm steps

Rapid Trigger: Supported (web-based)

Structure: Triple gasket + IXPE + silicone dampening

Lighting: Dual Wing Lightbox + 20 RGB modes

Layout: 65% 68-key with arrow keys

Weight: ≈740 g | USB-C detachable

Warranty: 1-year replacement

High-End Performance at a Black Friday Price

Priced at $59.99 USD (Black Friday Nov 25 – Dec 2, 2025), down from its $99.99 MSRP, the DAREU COOL 68 delivers flagship performance at a mainstream cost.

With its combination of 8 KHz polling, 0.01 mm actuation adjustability, magnetic durability, and gasket comfort, it's positioned as one of the best compact gaming keyboards under $60

"The COOL 68 was built to bring pro-level precision and comfort to everyone," said Simon Lee, Brand founder of DAREU. "Performance should be accessible, not exclusive."

Availability

Black Friday Deal: $59.99USD (Nov 25 00:00 – Dec 2 23:59 PST)

MSRP: $99.99 USD

Where to Buy: DAREU Official Store | Amazon U.S.

Colors: Blazing Orange / Ocean Blue / Ice Black

Warranty: 12 months Replacement Service

Why Gamers Should Care

The DAREU COOL 68breaks the barrier between enthusiast-grade performance and mainstream pricing.

Its combination of magnetic switch technology, 8000 Hz speed, and quiet gasket design makes it ideal for competitive FPS players, content creators, and anyone upgrading their desk setup this Black Friday.

For gamers looking to move beyond ordinary mechanical boards, the COOL 68 delivers flagship features, premium feel, and bold design at an unmatched value.

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU is a global gaming peripherals brand known for combining engineering precision with modern design. Its portfolio includes award-winning keyboards, mice, and audio devices used by millions of gamers worldwide. DAREU's slogan: KEEP FIGHTING

Media Assets

Media Contact

