Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt Selected as A Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

Setton Farms announced today that their Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt have been named Best Sweet Pistachios in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards.

TERRA BELLA, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra Bella, CA, JUNE 24, 2026 – Setton Farms announced today that their Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt have been named Best Sweet Pistachios in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Setton's Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt are made in-house in small batches. It all starts with whole pistachios, dry-roasted to perfection, and a touch of sea salt that enhances the chocolate's bold flavor while balancing overall sweetness. Made with a simple ingredient list, they provide 3 grams of protein per serving. Forgoing a traditional glaze, the Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt presents a natural chocolate finish, complemented by a fresh new packaging design that elevates this snack to an irresistible, indulgent treat you can feel good about enjoying.

Setton also has a premium, award-winning line of Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, including Hot Honey, Tajín®, Buffalo Wing, Jalapeño, Garlic Onion, Salt & Pepper, and Scorpion Pepper. Other products include an in-shell and shelled organic line, and a selection of premium dry-roasted in-shell pistachios. Setton's pistachio products are Kosher, certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan, and a select number carry the American Heart Association's HeartCheck mark.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Farms, the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated brand located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as "America's Best Tasting Pistachios," and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques. Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are dry-roasted and oil-free, ensuring a clean, crunchy snacking experience that preserves the health attributes of Setton's California-grown pistachios. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

Media Contact

Sallie Greco, Setton Farms, 1 1 (502) 721-0335, [email protected], https://www.settonfarms.com/

Aubrey Stemle, Setton Farms, 1 (502) 721-0335, [email protected], https://www.settonfarms.com/

SOURCE Setton Farms