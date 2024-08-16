Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Brady Kelly as Principal Accelerator

Kelly Begins Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Brady Kelly, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. The breadth of Kelly's tax and accounting experience with small businesses, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals alongside a healthy dose of persistence and passion earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.

Brady earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga along with a CPA license from the state of Tennessee. He brings to Dark Horse over a decade of experience in regional CPA firms in the areas of tax and accounting, with a focus on tax advisory for closely-held businesses and their owners as well as high net worth individuals.

Brady was exposed to Dark Horse and its Accelerator Program which he would later join through former colleague and current Dark Horse Principal, Wendy Wessel. He liked what he heard from her, and Dark Horse liked what they heard from him. Talking about why he wanted to join, he explains, "I view Dark Horse as a forward-thinking firm that empowers entrepreneurially-minded CPAs to build unparalleled practices within a supportive community. And while that may sound like this came straight from their marketing materials, the proof was in the pudding with what I heard from Wendy about her experience as both an Accelerator and Principal."

In regard to Dark Horse's differentiated approach, Brady noted, "no one else is doing what Dark Horse is when it comes to paying you while you build an accounting practice and supporting you at every point along the journey. There's no comparison to building a practice at a traditional accounting firm or on your own, it's a totally different thing. That being said, my main reason for joining Dark Horse was my desire for a more client-centric approach where I could cultivate meaningful relationships and guide clients through complex situations and challenges. I'm confident that I will best be able to do that here."

"Brady isn't afraid to get his hands dirty, whether he's working in his yard or cleaning up a client's books and taxes," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "It goes a long way in my book when you have someone like Wendy Wessel advocating for a candidate. The stories we heard about his ability to insert himself into unfamiliar situations and get things straightened out spoke volumes about his character and work ethic. In my mind, this grit and resilience embodies the spirit of Dark Horse. I'm very excited to see the practice he'll build and the relationships he'll make with clients and colleagues."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ [email protected]].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

Media Contact

Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 619-736-1404, [email protected], https://darkhorse.cpa/

Twitter

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs