Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Chris Davis as Vice President of Technology

"Being the leader of all things technology at Dark Horse is both an incredibly exciting opportunity and a heavy responsibility," said Chris Davis. "I'm intimately aware of the challenges that accountants face in their work and their acute need for technology that actually supports them while keeping the firm and its clients safe from a never-ending trove of cyber security threats. Serving the great people we have here at Dark Horse gives me energy and fulfillment while solving business problems for the firm and building innovative tech scratches my creative itch. I truly believe in Dark Horse's mission to empower accountants and that's exactly what I'm here to do."

As Dark Horse's technology leader, Chris is tasked with building a team to serve the needs of the firm's accountants, develop technology that supports both client service and firm operations, bolster the firm's cybersecurity defenses, and to foster citizen development making sure the best ideas from the firm's accountants get prioritized into the development cycle. In other words, he will be responsible for the intersection of technology and all other functional units of the business.

"Chris is the right blend of pragmatic and creative," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He's not going to build shiny objects to stroke his ego. He will build the least sexy solution out there if it also is the most useful to our accountants. He truly understands the accountants he serves and thinks through solutions from their point of view to inform what he builds. He is a highly skilled team builder who keeps internal and external teams accountable to timely execution. I am so excited about what he is building and will build at Dark Horse because I know it will be transformative for our Principal Practices and the firm as a whole."

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, wealth management, accounting and CFO services to small businesses, entrepreneurs and affluent individuals across the U.S. The firm believes that both accountants and small businesses are underserved. Accountants suffer from subpar employment experiences and resourcing which in turn leads to small businesses suffering from subpar accounting and tax services. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competitors. The firm believes there is no one better to advise these small businesses than CPAs who themselves are Dark Horses, having eschewed the traditional pathway to building a practice. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa for our client-facing website and abetterway.cpa for our accountant-facing website.

