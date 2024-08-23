Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Matthew Reese as Principal Accelerator

Meeting the leadership team and a few Accelerators and Principals solidified my belief that Dark Horse would be the best place to provide maximum value to clients and to grow as a professional. Post this

Matthew gravitated towards Dark Horse after hearing about the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Discussing what he found compelling, he explains, "Dark Horse has surprised me with the combination of freedom and support to build my own book of business. Having the agency to build a practice tailored around my interests and strengths while also having the support of the firm's resources, leadership and my fellow peers is a winning combination."

In regard to alignment of vision and values, Matthew noted, "they embody the qualities and characteristics I've been looking for in an accounting firm my entire career. I was beginning to believe this archetype of a firm didn't exist until I came across Dark Horse. Meeting the leadership team and a few Accelerators and Principals solidified my belief that Dark Horse would be the best place to provide maximum value to clients and to grow as a professional."

"When someone has experience in a lot of different areas, you always wonder how much the idiom 'jack of all trades, master of none' applies," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "When I met Matt, it was clear to me that he was extremely intelligent, ambitious and likely bored with non-stimulating work. So, it made sense to me that his breadth of experience was more about a thirst for knowledge and a desire to tie together overlapping subject matter expertise in a cohesive manner for the benefit of his clients. We're blessed to be able to add someone of Matt's caliber to our roster of CPAs and we are confident he will be smashing success in practice building and client service."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ [email protected]].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

