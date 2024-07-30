Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Megan Leesley as Director of Tax

Leesley is a seasoned practitioner who was an Accelerator and Principal of the firm. An intimate knowledge of her customer and a passion to serve sets her up for success in her new role.
SALIDA, Colo., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Megan Leesley as the firm's Director of Tax. Megan has a diverse set of experiences inside and outside of public accounting, including stints with famous brands such as Starbucks, Apple, Patagonia, and Yeti Cycles. Inside public accounting, she's worked for a Top 100 firm, a regional, boutique firm and Dark Horse CPAs where she started as a Senior Manager in October 2022 and became a Principal in April 2023. This wide breadth of experience set her up well for serving clients as a practitioner and gives her the background, having been one herself, to now serve the firm's accountants in a much broader way.
Having been a successful Principal of the firm, Dark Horse leadership was considerably surprised when Megan made an impassioned case to become the firm's next Tax Director. A Principal's meeting was held in January to discuss the characteristics and skills desired in their next Tax Director. The list was long and, quite frankly, more than any one person could accomplish competently alone. It was shortly thereafter that Megan made her case. She felt like this could not only be the capstone of her career but quite possibly her life's work.
"When someone comes to you with that level of passion and conviction, you listen lest you be a fool," said Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Then, you do whatever is needed to clear the way for this to become a reality. At Dark Horse, we're all about getting the right people in the right seats. This is often interpreted from the perspective of the company or the employer but we've found that more often than not, the seat that any of our people want is often the one that's best for the firm. As a leadership team, our job is to make this happen, empower them with the resources they need and, ultimately, set them up for success as best we can."
Speaking to her unique background, Megan pointed out, "I've had two careers. The first gave me a wealth of experience in strategic planning, learning and development, cross-functional teamwork and change management. The second has been a decade of tax compliance, research and advisory work. The sum total of this experience has given me a different perspective that I bring with me to this role." As to how these two careers coincide, Megan explained, "I love providing tax services to clients and I loved the people development and strategic management I had in my first career. This job represents the best of both worlds in being able to develop our CPAs' abilities to provide unparalleled tax compliance and advisory services while being a key part of the strategic vision of the firm. I share Dark Horse's vision to move the profession forward, and that starts with moving our people forward. I'm very much looking forward to the impact we'll make on our people and being an agent for positive change in our industry."
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, wealth management, accounting and CFO services to small businesses, entrepreneurs and affluent individuals across the U.S. The firm believes that both accountants and small businesses are underserved. Accountants suffer from subpar employment experiences and resourcing which in turn leads to small businesses suffering from subpar accounting and tax services. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competitors. The firm believes there is no one better to advise these small businesses than CPAs who themselves are Dark Horses, having eschewed the traditional pathway to building a practice. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa for our client-facing website and abetterway.cpa for our accountant-facing website.
