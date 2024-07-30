Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Megan Leesley as Director of Tax

This job represents the best of both worlds in being able to develop our CPAs' abilities to provide unparalleled tax compliance and advisory services while being a key part of the strategic vision of the firm. Post this

"When someone comes to you with that level of passion and conviction, you listen lest you be a fool," said Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Then, you do whatever is needed to clear the way for this to become a reality. At Dark Horse, we're all about getting the right people in the right seats. This is often interpreted from the perspective of the company or the employer but we've found that more often than not, the seat that any of our people want is often the one that's best for the firm. As a leadership team, our job is to make this happen, empower them with the resources they need and, ultimately, set them up for success as best we can."

Speaking to her unique background, Megan pointed out, "I've had two careers. The first gave me a wealth of experience in strategic planning, learning and development, cross-functional teamwork and change management. The second has been a decade of tax compliance, research and advisory work. The sum total of this experience has given me a different perspective that I bring with me to this role." As to how these two careers coincide, Megan explained, "I love providing tax services to clients and I loved the people development and strategic management I had in my first career. This job represents the best of both worlds in being able to develop our CPAs' abilities to provide unparalleled tax compliance and advisory services while being a key part of the strategic vision of the firm. I share Dark Horse's vision to move the profession forward, and that starts with moving our people forward. I'm very much looking forward to the impact we'll make on our people and being an agent for positive change in our industry."

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, wealth management, accounting and CFO services to small businesses, entrepreneurs and affluent individuals across the U.S. The firm believes that both accountants and small businesses are underserved. Accountants suffer from subpar employment experiences and resourcing which in turn leads to small businesses suffering from subpar accounting and tax services. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competitors. The firm believes there is no one better to advise these small businesses than CPAs who themselves are Dark Horses, having eschewed the traditional pathway to building a practice. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa for our client-facing website and abetterway.cpa for our accountant-facing website.

Media Contact

Twitter

