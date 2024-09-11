Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Reed Covar as Principal Accelerator

Dark Horse stood out to me because of its focus on empowering accountants within a business model and philosophy that eschews the unnecessary red tape and politics that hold accountants back... Post this

When thinking about his next career move, Reed decided to set his sights on finding a firm that could maximize his potential as a practitioner while minimizing the red tape and politics. Elaborating on this point, he explains, "Dark Horse stood out to me because of its focus on empowering accountants within a business model and philosophy that eschews the unnecessary red tape and politics that hold accountants back and eventually push them out of public accounting. It was clear to me that within this progressive and streamlined environment that I could focus on what I do best; supporting entrepreneurs, adding value to their businesses and saving them money on their taxes."

In Dark Horse, Reed saw a similar proclivity towards not just supporting entrepreneurs but supporting each other as accountants and as people. Explains Reed, "what truly solidified my decision to join Dark Horse was the people. The mission to empower accountants lives within its people. I could tell early on that everyone was down-to-Earth, approachable and genuinely invested in each other's success. I could tell that I would be supported here both as a professional and as a human. This is a place I'm confident I will thrive at."

"Most CPAs are put through the ringer in their career and Reed is certainly no exception," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "It's how you handle this adversity and stay focused on what is important in your career and life that differentiates you from the rest. Reed is not just resilient but has managed to keep a very positive disposition towards his work. I'm excited to see him flourish at Dark Horse as he's got everything one would need to be successful here. And, I'm excited for the entrepreneurs who will be served and supported by him as they are going to be in the best of hands."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ [email protected]].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

