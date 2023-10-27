Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Wayne Eager as Principal Accelerator

Hard work is a given in public accounting but we should also be striving to do things better, provide more value to clients and build a practice that serves the life we aspire to live. I could see that Dark Horse was less concerned with inputs and more concerned with outputs and outcomes... Post this

Expanding on this podcast-induced inflection point in his career, he explained, "I was immediately intrigued. The more I learned, the more I felt I would be a great fit and that Dark Horse would align with my personal values and vision for the future. Hard work is a given in public accounting but we should also be striving to do things better, provide more value to clients and build a practice that serves the life we aspire to live. I could see that Dark Horse was less concerned with inputs and more concerned with outputs and outcomes, which was very compelling for me."

In terms of what this means for the practice and career Wayne endeavors to build at Dark Horse, he noted, "I've always thought outside the box to find better ways to do things, but that was often not met with equal enthusiasm or openness. It's refreshing to be part of a team that shares this same desire for continual improvement. I'm happy that I will be wearing less hats in my practice at Dark Horse and channeling my time and energy towards providing value to clients and developing a team around me. And, I'm excited to build collaborative relationships with my peers at Dark Horse, delve into the available resources and, most importantly, leverage this for the benefit of my clients."

"Wayne is one of those people that you instantly know is a person of integrity and character," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Obviously, this will bode well for him in acquiring new clients at Dark Horse as well as establishing meaningful relationships with his peers. On top of that, he has all of the requisite knowledge and experience to provide a ton of value to both clients and peers. I'm really happy we were finally able to add him to the stable of Dark Horse Principals. All puns aside, we're all looking forward to supporting his growth journey here."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

Media Contact

Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 619-736-1404, [email protected], https://darkhorse.cpa/

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs