Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Wendy Wessel as Principal Accelerator

After nearly 20 years working at traditional CPA firms, she was beginning to experience burnout. She points out, "the Accelerator Program has given me a second wind for my career. I've gained the energy I thought I'd lost as I'm spending my day doing what I love. Much of that time is spent engaging with clients, prospective clients, and colleagues up leveling our businesses and careers."

In regard to Dark Horse's differentiated approach, Wendy noted, "I've worked at big firms and have seen how they force small businesses into a one-size-fits-all model. It doesn't work well for the client. They end up being underserved and overcharged. Each small business is unique. I'm here to create value for entrepreneurs by putting their mind at ease, creating the best tax savings outcomes possible, and being a trusted advisor to their business. This is one of the most rewarding things we do as accountants and Dark Horse supports me in making this happen for my clients."

"You might perceive Wendy a certain way with her low key, soft-spoken demeanor," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs, "but as you get to know more about her, you see a maverick who knows what she wants, what she likes, and just goes out there and makes it happen. The people who are most exceptional in life usually don't feel the need to prove it to others because they know you'll see it eventually. Wendy is one of those people, and we are lucky to have her on our team."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected]

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

