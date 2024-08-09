Dark Horse CPAs Announce Promotion of Brett Tester to Principal

Having zero business development experience prior to joining, there was certainly a lot of on-the-job learning. Having said that, it is remarkable how much I've grown in this area over the past year and it's no longer something I fear. Post this

Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Brett stated, "Dark Horse can bring in the qualified prospective clients but you still have to be able to close the deal at the right price and scope. Having zero business development experience prior to joining, there was certainly a lot of on-the-job learning. Having said that, it is remarkable how much I've grown in this area over the past year and it's no longer something I fear."

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of his journey in the Accelerator Program, he explained, "working directly with clients on a daily basis and advising them through the regulatory landscape is very fulfilling. Once you've built a good working relationship with clients, it's that much more rewarding when you see the fruits of your tax planning work pay dividends for them and see how that positively impacts their business and lives."

As to what he would want other potential Accelerators to know about the Program, Brett believes they should know, "it's an amazing opportunity to join a great company that gives you everything you need to build and scale a profitable and sustainable practice, alongside a community of experienced professionals and overall great people."

Moving forward, Brett looks forward to, "scaling his impact with current and future clients. I'm excited to grow my practice alongside the growth of my clients' businesses and to continue to double-down on building out a robust tax planning strategy arsenal that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses to compete with the big guys."

"Everyone's journey through the Accelerator Program is unique as they come to us with different experiences and with differing objectives for the practice they're looking to build," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "I knew immediately when I met Brett that he was the kind of guy who would instantly build trust and rapport with clients. He may not have seen this in himself the way we did but that's part of the journey and that's what we're here to do; to help accountants self-actualize and find their agency in their vocation and life. Brett has done exactly that and we're extremely proud of what he has built to this point and what he will continue to build for himself and his family moving forward."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

