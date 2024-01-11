Dark Horse CPAs Announce Promotion of Brian McComas to Principal

It was really about helping out so many different entrepreneurs from all over the country who were building so many cool and exciting companies...These business owners need better tax planning and advisory than what they've been getting. Post this

Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Brian stated, "the most challenging element of the journey to becoming a Principal was juggling the responsibilities of the sales cycle, from initial consultations to proposals to onboarding, all while executing on the actual work itself and learning how to use all of the technology at Dark Horse effectively. The phrase, "drinking out of the fire hose," comes to mind."

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of his journey in the Accelerator Program, he explained, "It was really about helping out so many different entrepreneurs from all over the country who were building so many cool and exciting companies, including strategy game creators, YouTubers, public speakers, musicians and other various professional service organizations. These business owners need better tax planning and advisory than what they've been getting and it has given me a lot of satisfaction to fill that void for them."

In regard to what differed most from his expectations, he recounted, "The growth was so much better and faster than I had planned on. I underestimated the time it would take to reach my goals, which led me to adjust these first-year goals more than once."

And, as to what he would want other potential Accelerators to know about the Program: "The time is now. I would encourage anyone who wants to join the Accelerator Program to not put it off but rather to reach out to start the conversation now. I wish I had joined sooner. The prospective clients are plentiful and there's no reason to worry about how long it will take to build a high-quality book of business."

Moving forward, Brian looks forward to, "his practice and work normalizing a bit and shifting more of his focus toward supporting his clients in their growth journey. He's excited to be a witness to, and champion of, their success over the coming years."

"Brian grew his practice faster than any of his predecessors in the Accelerator Program," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "To be honest, I was getting worried he was growing too fast and we'd have to force him to pump the breaks. Fortunately, he was growing with the right types of clients at the right price and scope which makes all the difference vs the other side of the spectrum of building a large client headcount at low prices. I love his passion for supporting his clients. That, combined with his knowledge and work ethic, allows me to sleep easy knowing the Dark Horse brand is in great hands with Brian."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected]

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

