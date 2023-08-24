Dark Horse CPAs Announce Promotion of Megan Leesley to Principal

I was pleasantly surprised by the level of collaboration with and support received from my colleagues and the leadership team. The camaraderie and sense of team is absolutely incredible, especially given the entrepreneurial environment we operate within here at Dark Horse. Tweet this

Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Megan stated, "It took me a while to realize I didn't need to take on every client that came through the door. After all, I'm building my own practice, albeit under the Dark Horse umbrella. When you're working for someone else, it's easy to be conditioned to just say yes and get the job done without regard to whether it's a client or service-type you want to be working on."

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of her journey in the Accelerator Program, she responded, "Maybe unsurprisingly, the most rewarding aspect of the Program was born out of its greatest challenge for me. Once I became more intentional about the clients I engaged with, I was able to add a level of value that went well beyond clients' expectations based on their experiences with previous CPAs. Being thanked by so many clients during tax season for the work I was doing for them was both refreshing and rewarding."

In regards to what differed most from her expectations, she explained, "I was very surprised by the quality and quantity of prospective clients seeking out Dark Horse. Also, I was pleasantly surprised by the level of collaboration with and support received from my colleagues and the leadership team. The camaraderie and sense of team is absolutely incredible, especially given the entrepreneurial environment we operate within here at Dark Horse."

And, as to what she would want other potential Accelerators to know about the Program: "Be intentional about figuring out what your ideal client looks like, the kind of work you want to do and discovering where you can add the most value. There's no shortage of prospects, so finding your niche earlier will serve you well and prevent you from trying to be everything to everyone. Ultimately, you'll build a better and more profitable practice in the long run, along with stronger client relationships."

Moving forward, Megan looks forward to, "continuing to shape my practice into exactly what I want it to be while building even stronger client relationships and providing more value. Also, I'm looking forward to continuing to add value to my colleagues as a trusted resource in my niche areas as well as mentoring new Accelerators."

"Megan is a shining example of who we are here at Dark Horse," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "She came in with a great attitude, a hunger to learn and contribute, an open mind and, probably most importantly, a level of conviction and alignment with our mission and vision. What's more is that she brings a unique set of experiences and skills to the table that have helped up-level her colleagues and their practices. It's a recipe for success, and I'm excited to see that dish continue to come to fruition."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

