Dark Horse CPAs Announce Promotion of Timothy Whelan to Principal

I was blown away by how quickly my practice grew and how many high-quality inbound inquiries came my way. Tweet this

Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Tim stated, "there was a lot of new technology and new ways of doing things to learn, all while building a practice rapidly. One could say I was drinking from the fire hose. Fortunately, there was plenty of people who were invested in my success to support me along the way."

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of his journey in the Accelerator Program, he responded, "working alongside a group of dedicated CPAs and other professionals has been invigorating. Everyone here shares a common commitment to delivering exceptional client service and high-quality work, while building strong relationships internally and externally."

In regard to what differed most from his expectations, he explained, "I was blown away by how quickly my practice grew and how many high-quality inbound inquiries came my way. This did, however, increase the water pressure of the aforementioned fire hose."

And, as to what he would want other potential Accelerators to know about the Program, "it's absolutely critical to be selective and intentional about the clients you choose to work with as well as the type of work you choose to do for those clients. This is something that is constantly being messaged by Dark Horse leadership but it's definitely still a learning process as part of the journey is understanding exactly what type of client and what type of work resonates most for you."

Moving forward, Tim looks forward to, "fostering the client relationships I've built and continuing to build and scale a practice that fulfills me both personally and professionally."

"There are very few people I know that are as present in a conversation as Tim is," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "And I know that same level of genuine interest and active listening is felt by his clients. It goes a long way in helping them achieve their goals and objectives as he's able to craft strategies that are not one-size-fits-all, but rather tailored around the unique circumstances of the client. Tim is the archetype of how we envision the Dark Horse CPA and I couldn't be happier for him or more proud. Great things are on the horizon."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ [email protected]].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

Media Contact

Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 619-736-1404, [email protected], https://darkhorse.cpa/

Twitter

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs