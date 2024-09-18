Dark Horse CPAs Onboards the Tax & Accounting Practice of Gary Wantulok

As I met more people at the firm, I was also struck by the unique culture they had built around a mission to empower accountants and how that brought people together around a common purpose of supporting each other and serving clients. Post this

Speaking to the reasoning for moving his practice to Dark Horse, Gary remarked, "I was a partner in a CPA firm that was splitting up. As I began the process of forming my own firm, the name Dark Horse kept coming to mind as it had substantial personal significance to me. During my service in the Marine Corps, 'dark horse' was the call sign for the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines during Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah. I was at first disappointed to discover that the name was already in use until I started to look further into the firm. I soon realized this would be a much better home for my team members and clients than building a firm from scratch."

As to why the pre-existing Dark Horse felt like a better fit than the one he would create, Gary stated, "I was struck by their collaborative approach and the support they offer not just myself as the practice runner but professionals at all levels of the organization. As I met more people at the firm, I was also struck by the unique culture they had built around a mission to empower accountants and how that brought people together around a common purpose of supporting each other and serving clients. Ultimately, I found that their core values closely aligned with what I had envisioned for my own practice which made the decision that much easier."

"From our very first conversation, it was clear that Gary and I shared the same values and vision for the profession," says Justin Kurn, Chief Revenue Officer of Dark Horse CPAs. "He was attracted to a more progressive and innovative approach to running his practice and we knew that we had the right operating system for him and his team to make significant strides in that direction. As a firm, we were attracted to the opportunity to expand further into the Midwest market and add expertise to our accounting and tax services for the farming industry. Plus, his passion for fly fishing give me the perfect excuse to visit more often. Ordinary and necessary? I think so."

Dark Horse is the profession's first and only democratized CPA firm that puts the power in the hands of their CPAs to build and scale a profitable book of business within a collaborative community of peers who are evolving their own practices, together. They're able to do this due to a business model and philosophical approach that treats the Dark Horse CPA as the client so that they can serve their clients in a modern and strategic fashion, competing against the biggest accounting firms and most sophisticated CPAs. This is why they adopted the Dark Horse moniker.

Dark Horse CPAs provide their clients with integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

