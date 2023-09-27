Dark Horse Metals LLC and eCapital Corp. Forge Strategic Funding Partnership to Advance Sustainability and Supply Chain Excellence

Dark Horse Metals LLC ("Dark Horse"), a prominent casing and tubing solutions provider known for its supply chain optimization and sustainability efforts, is excited to announce a funding partnership with eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading finance provider for businesses in North America and the U.K. The undisclosed factoring facility amount enables the company to advance its vision of becoming a leader in high-quality casing and tubing solutions, all while setting new standards for environmentally sustainable supply chain management in the energy sector.

GRANBURY, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse Metals leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative supply chain strategies, including reverse supply chain methodologies, to drive efficiency, minimize waste, and uphold environmentally responsible practices. With specializations in OCTG, coupling stock, steel tubes for piling, and OCTG casing accessories, the recent funding injection from eCapital empowers Dark Horse to accelerate its mission of providing top-tier casing and tubing solutions while optimizing supply chain operations. The collaboration with eCapital seamlessly aligns with Dark Horse's fundamental values, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to ensure maximum efficiency and long-term success.