Dark Horse Metals LLC and eCapital Corp. Forge Strategic Funding Partnership to Advance Sustainability and Supply Chain Excellence

Dark Horse Metals LLC ("Dark Horse"), a prominent casing and tubing solutions provider known for its supply chain optimization and sustainability efforts, is excited to announce a funding partnership with eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading finance provider for businesses in North America and the U.K. The undisclosed factoring facility amount enables the company to advance its vision of becoming a leader in high-quality casing and tubing solutions, all while setting new standards for environmentally sustainable supply chain management in the energy sector.
GRANBURY, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse Metals leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative supply chain strategies, including reverse supply chain methodologies, to drive efficiency, minimize waste, and uphold environmentally responsible practices. With specializations in OCTG, coupling stock, steel tubes for piling, and OCTG casing accessories, the recent funding injection from eCapital empowers Dark Horse to accelerate its mission of providing top-tier casing and tubing solutions while optimizing supply chain operations. The collaboration with eCapital seamlessly aligns with Dark Horse's fundamental values, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to ensure maximum efficiency and long-term success.
Mathew Jarvis, CEO of Dark Horse commented, "We are thrilled to team up with eCapital. This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey, empowering us to pursue our mission of waste reduction and unlocking value from underutilized assets while providing cutting-edge casing and tubing solutions to our clients. eCapital's support enables us to elevate our sustainability initiatives to the next level, remaining committed to refining our supply chain processes to reduce our environmental impact while delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners."
Matthew DeBernardo, Business Development Officer at eCapital was a guiding force behind this transformative deal and played a pivotal role in facilitating the funding process and ensuring the seamless alignment of eCapital and Dark Horse Metals' goals. Backed by its storied veteran-owned heritage and a seasoned team of experts boasting decades of collective experience, Dark Horse Metals is now poised to leave an enduring mark on the energy sector through innovation and sustainable practices.
