Dark Watch Secures Venture Capital to Protect Businesses from Human Trafficking Risks

"No industry is immune to these risks. Businesses must remain vigilant in mitigating their exposure to human trafficking, and that's where Dark Watch comes in." Post this

"Many businesses operate under the misconception that they are not at risk of being implicated in human trafficking cases," said Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch. "However, as we've seen with the JP Morgan and Days Inn settlements, no industry is immune to these risks. Businesses must remain vigilant in mitigating their exposure to human trafficking, and that's where Dark Watch comes in."

Dark Watch's risk intelligence platform combines global corporate and human trafficking data, organized network intelligence, and complex risk-scoring models to identify illicit actors threatening businesses. By providing a comprehensive suite of services, including risk assessment and audits, risk monitoring via secure API, and real-time intelligence through data visualization dashboards, Dark Watch empowers businesses to proactively address human trafficking risks.

The platform also offers training and support services, such as Trust & Safety team training, employee training, and a managed Trust & Safety offering. These services help businesses implement robust policies and procedures to detect and prevent human trafficking activities within their operations.

"The absence of comprehensive training and robust policies leaves companies exposed to litigation, regulatory penalties, and insurance coverage risks," added Thomas. "We are committed to helping businesses navigate this complex landscape and mitigate their risk exposure through our cutting-edge technology and expertise."

With the new venture capital funding, Dark Watch plans to expand its platform's capabilities, invest in research and development, and scale its operations to serve businesses worldwide. The company's mission is to make it impossible for traffickers to use commercial entities to conduct their illicit business, ultimately contributing to the eradication of human trafficking.

For more information about Dark Watch and its risk intelligence platform, please visit https://darkwatch.io.

About Dark Watch:

Dark Watch is a leading risk intelligence platform that combines global corporate and human trafficking data, organized network intelligence, and complex risk-scoring models to identify illicit actors threatening businesses. The company's mission is to eradicate human trafficking by making it impossible for traffickers to use commercial entities to conduct their illicit business. Dark Watch offers a comprehensive suite of services, including risk assessment and audits, risk monitoring, real-time intelligence, and training and support services to help businesses mitigate their risk exposure to human trafficking.

Media Contact

Lindsey Chastain, At Large PR, 9183468943, [email protected], https://atlargepr.com

SOURCE Dark Watch