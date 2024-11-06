Darkness to Light Awards Scholarships to Organizations Advancing Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Efforts

Eight Organizations Receive $6,000 in Scholarships to Strengthen Child Protection Initiatives
CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darkness to Light, a nonprofit committed to empowering adults to prevent, recognize, and respond responsibly to child sexual abuse, has announced the recipients of its latest Advocacy Collaborative Awards. This scholarship program provides funding to organizations dedicated to expanding access to child protection training and resources in communities across the nation. Through comprehensive training, policy advocacy, and community partnerships, Darkness to Light aims to build safer environments for all children.
"Darkness to Light is dedicated to providing research-backed training and essential resources to communities to ensure children's safety," said CEO Rhonda Newton. "We understand that ending child sexual abuse requires collective action, with each person using their influence to make a difference—and we are committed to supporting those efforts wherever we can."
This fall's Advocacy Collaborative Award recipients, awarded scholarships totaling approximately $6,000, include:
- Amerigroup GF360
- Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library
- Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA
- Duluth Area Family YMCA
- Guardians for New Futures Inc
- Gratiot County Child Advocacy Association
- Hope House of South Central Wisconsin
- IM SAFE CAC
These organizations have demonstrated a commitment to child safety through educational outreach and protective programming and, with this support, will continue to implement meaningful community-focused initiatives.
For additional details about the Advocacy Collaborative Awards, visit www.d2l.org/advocacy-collaborative. Announcements about upcoming award cycles and application periods will be shared via the Darkness to Light newsletter and social media channels.
These awards are made possible through the generosity of donors who share Darkness to Light's commitment to protecting children. To contribute to the prevention of child sexual abuse, visit www.d2l.org/donate.
Media Contact
Jessie Watford, Darkness to Light, 1 843.965.5444, [email protected], d2l.org
SOURCE Darkness to Light
Share this article