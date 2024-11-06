Darkness to Light Awards Scholarships to Organizations Advancing Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Efforts

"We understand that ending child sexual abuse requires collective action, with each person using their influence to make a difference—and we are committed to supporting those efforts wherever we can." Post this

This fall's Advocacy Collaborative Award recipients, awarded scholarships totaling approximately $6,000, include:

Amerigroup GF360

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA

Duluth Area Family YMCA

Guardians for New Futures Inc

Gratiot County Child Advocacy Association

Hope House of South Central Wisconsin

IM SAFE CAC

These organizations have demonstrated a commitment to child safety through educational outreach and protective programming and, with this support, will continue to implement meaningful community-focused initiatives.

For additional details about the Advocacy Collaborative Awards, visit www.d2l.org/advocacy-collaborative. Announcements about upcoming award cycles and application periods will be shared via the Darkness to Light newsletter and social media channels.

These awards are made possible through the generosity of donors who share Darkness to Light's commitment to protecting children. To contribute to the prevention of child sexual abuse, visit www.d2l.org/donate.

