Darkness to Light Expands National Scholarship Program Empowering Child Protection Leaders

"Every day, advocates across the country are creating safer environments for kids, but too often, resources limit their reach. These scholarships remove barriers and empower prevention leaders to expand their impact where it's needed most." Post this

In 2024, the inaugural program awarded $6,000 in scholarships to seven organizations nationwide, enabling local leaders to train more adults, strengthen prevention programs, and expand their community impact.

"Every day, advocates across the country are creating safer environments for kids, but too often, resources limit their reach," said Rhonda Newton, CEO of Darkness to Light. "These scholarships remove barriers and empower prevention leaders to expand their impact where it's needed most."

The 2025 Stewards of Children® Advocacy Awards continue this mission by offering financial support for Authorized Facilitator certification and training resources for Darkness to Light's flagship Stewards of Children® prevention program.

Applications are open through October 31, 2025, via Darkness to Light's new online application system. To learn more or apply, visit www.D2L.org/Advocacy-Collab and take the next step toward creating safer spaces for every child.

About Darkness to Light

Darkness to Light is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Through evidence-informed training, advocacy, and community partnerships, Darkness to Light works to create a world where children can grow up safe, protected, and free from harm. To learn more, visit www.D2L.org.

Media Contact

Darkness to Light Media, Darkness to Light, 1 (843) 965-5444, [email protected], www.d2l.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Darkness to Light