Darkness to Light Launches Campaign to Ignite Global Change in the Fight Against Child Sexual Abuse

"Our 'Fund the Fight' campaign represents a crucial milestone in our ongoing commitment to prevent child sexual abuse and honor the voices of survivors," said Rhonda Newton, CEO of Darkness to Light. "As we come together to observe National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we must take a stand and protect children. It is our responsibility as adults to create a world where every child can grow up free from the threat of sexual abuse."

Darkness to Light has been at the forefront of the fight against child sexual abuse for nearly 25 years, providing evidence-based prevention programs and resources to adults, communities, and organizations around the world. Featuring a collection of powerful videos from survivors of child sexual abuse, Fund the Fight serves as a poignant reminder of the impact of abuse and illuminates our shared responsibility in protecting children.

"These messages from survivors are not just stories—they are beacons of hope, guiding us toward a future where every child is safe from harm," said Board Chair Andrea Harner. "Together, let us heed their call to action and join hands in the fight against child sexual abuse."

For those looking to join Darkness to Light in its fight against child sexual abuse, visit the Fund the Fight campaign page at bit.ly/D2LFundTheFight.

About Darkness to Light:

Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Darkness to Light is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to equip and empower adults to be proactive in preventing child sexual abuse through adult-focused prevention education. Darkness to Light's flagship program, Stewards of Children®, is a trauma and evidence-informed training that teaches adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. More than 2.2 million adults have been trained using Darkness to Light's curriculum.

