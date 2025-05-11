Darkness to Light Receives Grant from Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity to Advance Prevention Work

"This investment allows us to reach communities that have historically been left out of the conversation around child protection. By focusing on equity, we can break cycles of abuse and ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up safe, supported, and heard." Post this

"This latest round of more than $8 million in grants, made possible by generous support from MacKenzie Scott, the AbbVie Foundation, and Eli Lilly and Company, is the most recent infusion of funding for organizations deeply committed in eliminating health disparities and improving healthcare quality in their communities", said Dr. Byron Scott, Direct Relief CEO and Co-Chair of the Fund for Health Equity. "Direct Relief is proud to support and grateful for the work they do every day."

Darkness to Light received $220,000 from the Fund for Health Equity to develop two new training programs—one in English and one culturally relevant for Spanish-speaking audiences. These programs will equip parents and youth-serving organizations with the knowledge and tools to prevent, recognize, and respond to peer-to-peer child sexual abuse and assault.

Recognizing the evolving digital landscape, the curriculum will also include vital information on online safety and the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). The trainings will be tailored to meet the needs of both English- and Spanish-speaking communities, with a focus on reaching underserved populations.

"This investment allows us to reach communities that have historically been left out of the conversation around child protection," said Rhonda Newton, CEO of Darkness to Light. "By focusing on equity, we can break cycles of abuse and ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up safe, supported, and heard."

The awardees were selected by the Fund for Health Equity's Advisory Council, which includes the following members:

Co-Chair Regina Benjamin , MD, MBA, 18th US Surgeon General of the United States , Founder Bayou Clinic, Inc.

, MD, MBA, 18th US Surgeon General of , Founder Bayou Clinic, Inc. Co-Chair Byron Scott , MD, MBA, Direct Relief CEO

, MD, MBA, Direct Relief CEO Martha Dawson , DNP, MSN, RN, FACHE, President and CEO President of the National Black Nurses Association, Associate Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

, DNP, MSN, RN, FACHE, President and CEO President of the National Black Nurses Association, Associate Professor at the Jane Delgado , Ph.D., MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health

, Ph.D., MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health Gail Small , JD, Head Chief Woman, a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe

"We are pleased to support Darkness to Light and other grassroots organizations dedicated to advancing health equity and addressing disparities in underserved communities across the United States," said Dr. Byron Scott, MD, MBA, Co-Chair of the Fund for Health Equity and CEO of Direct Relief. "These organizations are invaluable partners in creating lasting change because they are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, possess firsthand understanding of their needs, and are uniquely positioned to deliver impactful solutions."

For 25 years, Darkness to Light has empowered millions of adults with the tools and knowledge to prevent child sexual abuse, championing child safety in communities around the world.

This grant represents a meaningful step forward in strengthening community resilience and advancing that mission. By approaching prevention through the lens of health equity, Darkness to Light continues to meet communities where they are—equipping adults to create safer environments and protect every child.

To learn more about Darkness to Light's programs or to get involved, visit www.D2L.org.

