Darkness to Light Releases 2025 Impact Report Detailing New Data on Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

"Prevention is strongest when adults are informed, prepared, and supported to act," said Rhonda Newton, chief executive officer of Darkness to Light. "This year's Impact Report shows how adult-focused prevention education is reaching communities at scale and helping shift systems toward earlier intervention and safer environments for children."

As communities continue to confront the reality that child sexual abuse is widespread, underreported, yet often preventable, the report highlights the growing demand for proactive, evidence-informed education that equips adults before harm occurs.

Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:

More than 52,000 adults received prevention trainings across online and in-person formats

Expansion of Guardianes de los Niños®, a culturally responsive Spanish-language prevention program developed in partnership with Latino communities and Spanish-speaking survivors

Statewide impact in Tennessee, where coordinated efforts represented all 95 counties, equipping childcare professionals with consistent, evidence-informed prevention education

Continued investment in updated training content addressing peer-to-peer harm, digital safety, and trafficking

Strengthened regional and organizational partnerships, embedding prevention into systems that serve children

The report emphasizes equitable access to prevention education, noting that Guardianes de los Niños® was intentionally designed—not translated—to reflect cultural values, lived experiences, and community realities. The program continues to expand access for Spanish-speaking families, educators, faith leaders, and youth-serving professionals.

"Our responsibility is to ensure prevention efforts are effective, accountable, and responsive to real community needs," said Andrea Harner, board chair of Darkness to Light. "This report demonstrates how culturally relevant programming and community leadership are strengthening prevention efforts at both local and statewide levels."

The 2025 Impact Report also reflects Darkness to Light's 25-year legacy, which began in Charleston following a community crisis that exposed the urgent need for prevention-focused education. What started as a local response has grown into a global movement rooted in adult responsibility and evidence-informed practice.

The 2025 Impact Report (Annual Report) is available at D2L.org/Impact.

