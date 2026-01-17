Darkness to Light Releases 2025 Impact Report Detailing New Data on Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

Marking 25 years of child sexual abuse prevention leadership, Darkness to Light's 2025 Impact Report shows how a community-based response has grown into a global movement reaching more than 2.5 million adults across 115 countries.
CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darkness to Light, a global leader in child sexual abuse prevention, today released its 2025 Impact Report, the organization's annual report detailing training reach, program expansion, and prevention outcomes across the United States and around the world.
The report shows that over 52,000 adults completed a Darkness to Light training in 2025, bringing the organization's total reach to more than 2.5 million adults across 115 countries. Prevention education was delivered through a network of more than 15,000 Authorized Facilitators and Certified Instructors working in schools, childcare programs, faith communities, and other youth-serving organizations.
"Prevention is strongest when adults are informed, prepared, and supported to act," said Rhonda Newton, chief executive officer of Darkness to Light. "This year's Impact Report shows how adult-focused prevention education is reaching communities at scale and helping shift systems toward earlier intervention and safer environments for children."
As communities continue to confront the reality that child sexual abuse is widespread, underreported, yet often preventable, the report highlights the growing demand for proactive, evidence-informed education that equips adults before harm occurs.
Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:
- More than 52,000 adults received prevention trainings across online and in-person formats
- Expansion of Guardianes de los Niños®, a culturally responsive Spanish-language prevention program developed in partnership with Latino communities and Spanish-speaking survivors
- Statewide impact in Tennessee, where coordinated efforts represented all 95 counties, equipping childcare professionals with consistent, evidence-informed prevention education
- Continued investment in updated training content addressing peer-to-peer harm, digital safety, and trafficking
- Strengthened regional and organizational partnerships, embedding prevention into systems that serve children
The report emphasizes equitable access to prevention education, noting that Guardianes de los Niños® was intentionally designed—not translated—to reflect cultural values, lived experiences, and community realities. The program continues to expand access for Spanish-speaking families, educators, faith leaders, and youth-serving professionals.
"Our responsibility is to ensure prevention efforts are effective, accountable, and responsive to real community needs," said Andrea Harner, board chair of Darkness to Light. "This report demonstrates how culturally relevant programming and community leadership are strengthening prevention efforts at both local and statewide levels."
The 2025 Impact Report also reflects Darkness to Light's 25-year legacy, which began in Charleston following a community crisis that exposed the urgent need for prevention-focused education. What started as a local response has grown into a global movement rooted in adult responsibility and evidence-informed practice.
The 2025 Impact Report (Annual Report) is available at D2L.org/Impact.
