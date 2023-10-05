Darkness to Light Welcomes New CEO, Celebrates New Era in Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

"Rhonda is an exceptional leader who continues to play an instrumental role in revitalizing Darkness to Light, propelling it toward success, and reinforcing its mission to equip and empower adults to build safe environments that protect children from sexual abuse," said Board Chair Andrea Harner. Tweet this

"Rhonda is an exceptional leader who continues to play an instrumental role in revitalizing Darkness to Light, propelling it toward success, and reinforcing its mission to equip and empower adults to build safe environments that protect children from sexual abuse," said Board Chair Andrea Harner. "The Board of Directors' appointment of Rhonda as CEO is a catalyst for renewed energy and focus on taking our training and programming to the next generation."

Recognizing the persistent and crucial need for its prevention programming, Darkness to Light, under Newton's leadership, is committed to nurturing partnerships with the thousands of advocates, supporters, and champions for child safety who share the vision of a world where adults proactively keep all children safe from sexual abuse.

"I am resolute in continuing this work and serving as CEO with a people-first approach, with authenticity, accountability, and transparency," said Newton. "With these goals fully embodied in the organizational DNA, Darkness to Light is poised to light the path forward in preventing child sexual abuse."

Newton joined Darkness to Light in September 2020, and spearheaded the development of a new version of its flagship training, Stewards of Children®, one of the few evidence-informed, adult-focused, child sexual abuse prevention trainings in the United States proven to enhance knowledge and change behavior. She holds a B.A. in French and Spanish, an M.Ed. in Learning and Technology, and is a Ph.D. candidate completing her research on game-based learning and prosocial skill development this fall.

In this next chapter, Darkness to Light seeks to train the next million adults on how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

About Darkness to Light‥

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Darkness to Light is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 with the mission to equip and empower adults to be proactive in preventing child sexual abuse, through adult-focused prevention education. Through education and awareness, the organization seeks to create a safer world for children to grow and thrive. Darkness to Light's flagship program, Stewards of Children® is an award-winning training that teaches adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Stewards of Children® is the largest training of its kind, with the largest network of child protection advocates in the world. For more information, visit http://www.D2L.org.

Media Contact

Jessie Watford, Darkness to Light, 1 (843) 965-5444, [email protected], d2l.org

SOURCE Darkness to Light