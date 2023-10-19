Darkroom Software Unveils Update to Their Workflow Solutions Catering to Professional Photographers

"I am especially excited about adding Citizen photo printer integration," said Wally Carnes, Operations Manager at Darkroom Software. "This will greatly benefit our European and global customers outside the US where Citizen photo printers are widely used." Post this

Among the notable enhancements introduced in the latest update are:

- Seamless support for the latest Canon camera models, including the R50, R100, and R8, ensuring that photographers can capture moments with cutting-edge technology.

- Integration of a print driver for the renowned Citizen brand of photo printers, allowing for streamlined and efficient printing processes.

- Expanded support for panoramic printing, now compatible with DNP and Citizen photo printers, providing photographers with unparalleled creative options.

- Enhanced 'photo to phone' capabilities, facilitating seamless and convenient transfer of photos to mobile devices, thus enabling photographers to connect with their clients effortlessly.

- Introduction of new EXIF capabilities, providing photographers with comprehensive control and management of their image data.

With this update, Darkroom Software solidifies its commitment to empowering photographers with state-of-the-art tools and technology to enhance their productivity and profitability.

"We are thrilled to bring these significant updates to our suite of products," said Wally Carnes, Operations Manager at Darkroom Software. "I am especially excited about adding Citizen photo printer integration. This will greatly benefit our European and global customers outside the US where Citizen photo printers are widely used. At Darkroom, we have always strived to provide photographers with solutions that not only streamline their workflow but also enhance their creative potential while saving time and boosting profits. This latest update represents our continued dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to the evolving needs of the photography industry."

Photographers and industry professionals interested in exploring the latest updates can visit the Darkroom Software Help Center at https://support.darkroomsoftware.com/portal/en/kb/articles/software-downloads-and-release-notes.

About Darkroom Software:

For over 25 years, Darkroom Software has been at the forefront of providing end-to-end software solutions designed by photographers, for photographers. Whether it's for capturing cherished memories at events or creating immersive experiences through photo booths, Darkroom Software's comprehensive suite of products has been instrumental in helping photographers elevate their craft and achieve new heights of success.

