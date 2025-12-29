Darla Cunningham Named Best Personal Injury Attorney in 2025

Lerner, Moore, Silva, Cunningham & Rubel (LMSCR) is proud to announce that Partner Darla Cunningham, Esq. has been named Best Personal Injury Attorney in the 2025 Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards. Ms. Cunningham was recognized for her outstanding achievements at the 2025 Best of the Desert Gala, held in December at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds. This honor reflects her dedication to clients and the High Desert community.

Legal Experience and Background

Ms. Cunningham is a Partner at LMSCR, where she focuses exclusively on litigation in the Personal Injury and Social Security departments. She handles a wide range of complex cases, including motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, defective products, construction site and workplace accidents, SSDI, SSI, and wrongful death claims. Each case is personally managed by Ms. Cunningham, with a tailored strategy to meet the unique needs of every client.

Admitted to the California Bar in 2003 after earning her J.D. from Chapman University School of Law, Ms. Cunningham became a Partner in 2006. Outside the office, she enjoys spending time with her family and remains active in professional associations.

About LMSCR and the Best of the Desert Awards

Founded in 1976, LMSCR is one of the oldest personal injury law firms in the Inland Empire, with ongoing practice in personal injury, Social Security Disability, and Workers' Compensation cases. For nearly five decades, the firm has combined deep legal knowledge with a personalized approach, treating each case as a unique story and every client as a priority.

The Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards recognizes hundreds of local businesses and organizations each year, based on public nominations and voting. In 2025, 173 winners were selected across more than 170 categories, representing the Victorville area and surrounding High Desert communities.

Contact LMSCR for More Information

LMSCR provides experienced legal representation in personal injury, Workers' Compensation, SSDI, and SSI matters. Each case is handled directly by an attorney from start to finish, ensuring continuity and focused advocacy. More information and free consultations are available at injuryatwork.com or by calling 909-889-1131. The firm has offices in Ontario and Victorville, California.

