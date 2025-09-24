Darren Jack, Founder and CEO of AssetFynd, Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

"Exchanging knowledge with peers at the forefront of technology will help us advance our AI platform and help more organizations recover their lost financial assets quickly and more efficiently," said Darren Jack, AssetFynd's Founder and CEO. Post this

As a member of the Council, Darren has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Darren will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Darren will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I look forward to learning from other innovators and applying those insights to strengthen AssetFynd's global mission," said Darren Jack, AssetFynd's Founder and CEO. "Exchanging knowledge with peers at the forefront of technology will help us advance our AI platform and help more organizations recover their lost financial assets quickly and more efficiently."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

About AssetFynd

AssetFynd is an advanced AI-powered global platform that locates and recovers unclaimed financial assets quickly, securely, and at scale worldwide. We work directly with corporations, governments, and charities, and through strategic alliances with unclaimed property consulting and recovery firms, corporate insolvency practitioners, and wills and estates practitioners. By combining advanced AI-powered search and match technologies, global data, and decades of expertise, AssetFynd delivers a service that recovers lost corporate financial assets worldwide. AssetFynd manages the entire process of global searching, matching assets to owners, and filing claims for the benefit of you and your clients. To learn more visit www.AssetFynd.com.

To learn more about AssetFynd, contact Shaun Jackson at [email protected]

