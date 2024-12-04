Darrow Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in AI and Data

"At Darrow, we believe the true promise of legal tech lies in restoring trust in one of the most fundamental systems enabling our autonomy: the legal system. Our legal intelligence platform has empowered thousands of lawyers to uncover hidden cases and address real problems for real people" Post this

Inc.'s Best in Business list celebrates companies that excel in execution, achieving significant milestones and core business successes. Darrow, founded in 2020, partners with over 70 leading law firms and has generated $15b in litigation value since its inception, was honored among an elite group of top AI companies.

"Over the past year, Darrow has continued to see tremendous success in the use of AI to help find legal wrongdoing and partner with top legal teams to develop impactful cases. This award is the result of the hard work and dedication of the entire Darrow team", said Evyatar Ben Artzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Darrow.

