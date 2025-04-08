DarrowEverett Acquires Saade Law to Further Boost South Florida Presence

With even greater resources now within our reach, we are creating new opportunities for our clients, yet still delivering the same level of service they've come to expect. Post this

"I am thrilled to join forces with DarrowEverett because we see eye to eye with how we need to communicate timely with clients to serve them with efficiency and excellence," Saade Law founding partner Gabriel S. Saade, Esq. said. "With even greater resources now within our reach, we are creating new opportunities for our clients, yet still delivering the same level of service they've come to expect."

This is DarrowEverett's second significant move in South Florida in recent weeks, as the firm recently opened a second South Florida office in Boca Raton to complement its office in Miami. DarrowEverett has been serving South Florida businesses and individuals since 2016.

"The Saade Law team brings a wealth of experience in key practice areas where we have built a strong reputation serving clients, making them a natural fit for our firm," said DarrowEverett Chief Growth Officer and Partner Chad J. Gottlieb. "With the continued surge of investment in South Florida, this was the ideal time to make this move."

DarrowEverett has offices in five other states — New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina and South Carolina, and continues evaluating opportunities for future growth.

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Miami, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., New York, N.Y., Providence, R.I., Boston, Mass., Fall River, Mass., Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C. The firm offers diverse services to businesses and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (561) 288-2600, [email protected], https://darroweverett.com/

