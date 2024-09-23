DarrowEverett Adds Private Client Group Attorneys to Growing Roster

"Joining DarrowEverett and integrating our Private Client Group has created significant synergies, benefiting our clients and expanding the resources we can provide." — Timothy J. Conlon Post this

"Our firm is always evaluating opportunities to grow strategically, and this addition allows us to offer a broader array of personal legal services to our business clients," said Pia Hallidri, DarrowEverett's CEO. "The caliber of attorneys joining us speaks to the strength of our current team and the culture we've cultivated. By bringing in these top practitioners, we're further positioning ourselves as a go-to firm for all legal needs, while continuing to provide exceptional value to our diverse client base."

Conlon brings over three decades of experience in high-stakes family law, and is nationally recognized for representing victims of alleged sexual abuse. His work has been pivotal in cases like representing former players of North Kingstown High School's boys basketball team in lawsuits against the school for inappropriate conduct by a coach, which earned him Attorney of the Year honors from Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly in 2022. Conlon initially gained national prominence in 2003 when he led litigation for over 30 victims of clergy abuse in Rhode Island, earning Case of the Year from the Rhode Island Association for Justice. He has handled eight- and nine-figure divorces, managing division of closely-held businesses, privately traded assets, and generational holdings.

"Joining DarrowEverett and integrating our Private Client Group has created significant synergies, benefiting our clients and expanding the resources we can provide," Conlon said. "The collaboration we've already experienced has underscored the value of being part of this dynamic team."

Achille, who has worked alongside Conlon since 2019, focuses on complex family law and fiduciary litigation. She has extensive experience handling high-net-worth divorces, parental alienation cases, and international child custody disputes. Achille is also well-versed in prenuptial agreements and unwinding complex trusts and estates.

"This move allows us to continue serving our clients at the highest level while expanding our reach and capabilities," Achille said. "The team-first environment at DarrowEverett aligns perfectly with our client-centered approach, and I'm excited to contribute to the firm's ongoing success."

The other new additions to DarrowEverett's team include:

Angelina H. Landi , whose practice covers complex and contested family court matters, including divorce, asset division, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements and interstate custody disputes. She also works as a Family Court Guardian ad litem and assists professionals involved with the Department of Children, Youth and Families, representing biological parents, foster parents, kinship relatives, and prospective adoptive parents.

, whose practice covers complex and contested family court matters, including divorce, asset division, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements and interstate custody disputes. She also works as a Family Court Guardian ad litem and assists professionals involved with the Department of Children, Youth and Families, representing biological parents, foster parents, kinship relatives, and prospective adoptive parents. Sarah Oster Kelly , whose focus is on complex family law cases, including high-net-worth divorces and contested custody matters. Additionally, Sarah's practice involves probate and fiduciary litigation, as well as estate planning. Sarah is bilingual and a long-serving board member for the Northern Rhode Island Boys and Girls Club.

, whose focus is on complex family law cases, including high-net-worth divorces and contested custody matters. Additionally, Sarah's practice involves probate and fiduciary litigation, as well as estate planning. Sarah is bilingual and a long-serving board member for the Northern Rhode Island Boys and Girls Club. Laura A. Nicholson , who has a background in family court litigation, business litigation, white-collar defense, and criminal law. A former Assistant Attorney General, Laura brings unique experience in child advocacy, criminal investigations, and restraining order cases.

, who has a background in family court litigation, business litigation, white-collar defense, and criminal law. A former Assistant Attorney General, Laura brings unique experience in child advocacy, criminal investigations, and restraining order cases. Julia G. Nasiek, who handles divorce, probate, and fiduciary litigation, with a particular focus on high-net-worth cases and will contests.

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service, middle-market business law firm with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., Boca Raton, Fla., and Miami. The firm offers a wide range of services, including mergers & acquisitions, corporate law, commercial real estate, banking & finance, business litigation, labor & employment, tax, intellectual property, private client services, and more. DarrowEverett serves a broad spectrum of clients, including domestic and international corporations, nonprofit organizations, and publicly traded companies. For more information, visit darroweverett.com.

