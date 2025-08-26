DarrowEverett Adopts Harvey AI to Complement First-Class Legal Services

"This is a continued investment made for the benefit of our clients, and even in our beta tests, we've seen remarkable results" Post this

"This is a continued investment made for the benefit of our clients, and even in our beta tests, we've seen remarkable results," said Chad Gottlieb, Chief Growth Officer of DarrowEverett. "Adopting Harvey AI enables our attorneys to work smarter and move faster on matters, continuing to help us effectively compete with the largest law firms in the U.S. Harvey is not a replacement for our time-tested, high-quality legal work, but it is an important supplement that enhances what our attorneys do for clients every day."

Harvey is used by more than 500 firms worldwide and is backed by world-class investors.

"It's not just the nation's largest firms leveraging Harvey AI to deliver legal tasks with speed, value, and uncompromising quality with complete security," said John Haddock, Chief Business Officer at Harvey. "Forward-thinking mid-market firms like DarrowEverett are demonstrating real leadership—using our platform to deliver top-tier results for clients."

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm that offers diverse services to businesses and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. With offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA, Miami, FL, Boca Raton, FL, Providence, RI, Charlotte, NC, and Charleston, SC, the firm serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.

Chad Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (561) 288-2600, [email protected], DarrowEverett LLP

