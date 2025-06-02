DarrowEverett Expands IP & Technology Practice; Welcomes Dave B. Koo as Chair

He is a leader in navigating the interplay between intellectual property, regulatory frameworks, and competition law. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard. Post this

"Dave's global perspective, combined with his deep industry background, enhances our ability to deliver sophisticated, business-focused solutions to technology-driven clients," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "He is a leader in navigating the interplay between intellectual property, regulatory frameworks, and competition law. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

With a unique career spanning top U.S. and Korean firms, and prior experience as a director of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Dave is exceptionally equipped to lead the practice at the intersection of innovation and the law.

"I'm excited to join DarrowEverett and lead a team focused on helping clients turn cutting-edge ideas into protected, scalable assets," Koo said. "IP law today demands not only legal precision but also a strategic understanding of global markets and regulatory landscapes. I look forward to building on the firm's momentum and expanding our IP and technology offerings."

Dave's appointment reinforces DarrowEverett's commitment to supporting clients in emerging industries and fast-paced sectors where innovation and intellectual property are critical to growth and success.

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, N.Y., Providence, R.I., Boston, Mass., Fall River, Mass., Miami, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., Charlotte, N.C. and Charleston, S.C. The firm offers diverse services to businesses and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.

