DarrowEverett Expands IP & Technology Practice; Welcomes Dave B. Koo as Chair

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DarrowEverett LLP is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its Intellectual Property & Technology practice with the addition of seasoned attorney Dave B. Koo, who joins the firm as a Partner and Chair of the IP & Technology Practice Group.
Dave brings over 20 years of international legal experience advising Fortune 500 companies, major Korean conglomerates, and global innovators in complex IP litigation, licensing, regulatory compliance, and technology transactions. His arrival marks a pivotal step in the continued growth of DarrowEverett's IP capabilities and further deepens the firm's roster of cross-border legal talent.
"Dave's global perspective, combined with his deep industry background, enhances our ability to deliver sophisticated, business-focused solutions to technology-driven clients," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "He is a leader in navigating the interplay between intellectual property, regulatory frameworks, and competition law. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."
With a unique career spanning top U.S. and Korean firms, and prior experience as a director of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Dave is exceptionally equipped to lead the practice at the intersection of innovation and the law.
"I'm excited to join DarrowEverett and lead a team focused on helping clients turn cutting-edge ideas into protected, scalable assets," Koo said. "IP law today demands not only legal precision but also a strategic understanding of global markets and regulatory landscapes. I look forward to building on the firm's momentum and expanding our IP and technology offerings."
Dave's appointment reinforces DarrowEverett's commitment to supporting clients in emerging industries and fast-paced sectors where innovation and intellectual property are critical to growth and success.
About DarrowEverett LLP
DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, N.Y., Providence, R.I., Boston, Mass., Fall River, Mass., Miami, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., Charlotte, N.C. and Charleston, S.C. The firm offers diverse services to businesses and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.
