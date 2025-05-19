DarrowEverett Expands White Collar Crime Practice Group, Adds Former Federal Prosecutor Evan Gotlob to Lead Team

"As our practice continues growing in depth and sophistication along with our clients, we found that Evan's work in highly sensitive white collar crime matters is a perfect fit to add to our existing white collar team." — DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri Post this

"As our practice continues growing in depth and sophistication along with our clients, we found that Evan's work in highly sensitive white collar crime matters is a perfect fit to add to our existing white collar team," DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri said. "White collar matters often involve reacting to the unforeseen, but Evan is also exceptional in offering proactive strategies that keep businesses compliant."

Gotlob represents companies, boards, universities, nonprofits, and individuals in highly complex and sensitive internal and government investigations, including matters related to the Anti-Kickback Statute, False Claims Act, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Securities and Exchange Commission matters and related DOJ, state attorney general and local district attorney's office investigations, among others. Gotlob has extensive experience in the healthcare field, representing individuals and organizations in FCA investigations in multiple districts throughout the country.

"This is the right team and the right platform for me to take the next steps in my legal practice," Gotlob said. "The cooperation and communication among DarrowEverett's attorneys will provide my clients with assistance in matters even beyond those I handle, and I have all the support and tools necessary to continue doing my work at the highest level."

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, N.Y., Providence, R.I., Boston, Mass., Fall River, Mass., Miami, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., Charlotte, N.C. and Charleston, S.C. The firm offers diverse services to businesses and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad J. Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (561) 288-2600, [email protected], https://darroweverett.com/

