DarrowEverett LLP Adds Renee Decker as Partner in Private Client Group

"Renee's experience and reputation in the private client space make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her joining reflects our continued commitment to delivering comprehensive, sophisticated counsel to clients across Florida and beyond." - Partner, Ricardo Gilmore. Post this

"Renee's experience and reputation in the private client space make her an invaluable addition to our team," said DarrowEverett Partner Ricardo L. Gilmore, who leads the firm's Tampa office. "Her joining reflects our continued commitment to delivering comprehensive, sophisticated counsel to clients across Florida and beyond."

Decker's addition supports the firm's awareness of how personal and professional lives often intersect. Within her private client practice, Decker is able to work alongside the firm's corporate team to advise on entity formation, structuring, and governance as part of comprehensive wealth planning strategies. Her clients include high-net-worth individuals, blended families, individuals with special needs, those planning for future Medicaid eligibility, and clients seeking to incorporate charitable giving into their overall estate plans.

Before joining DarrowEverett, Decker served as the Managing Attorney of a boutique trusts and estates firm and previously held positions at Am Law 100 and 200 firms, where she developed the skills to handle sophisticated legal matters with precision and care. She is admitted to practice in Florida and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, as well as the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Florida.

"DarrowEverett's vision for growth aligns with where I want to take my practice, making this an exciting move for me," Decker said. "Joining a team with such breadth and depth allows me to deliver even more comprehensive support to the individuals and families I serve."

ABOUT DARROWEVERETT LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm providing comprehensive counsel to businesses and individuals across a broad spectrum of legal needs. The firm's core strengths span corporate law, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, public housing and community development, and private client services such as estate planning and family law. With offices in New York, NY; Boston, MA; Miami, FL; Boca Raton, FL; Tampa, FL; Providence, RI; and Charlotte, NC, DarrowEverett supports a wide-ranging portfolio of domestic and international clients, from publicly traded companies to privately held enterprises. Learn more at darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (561) 288-2600, [email protected], DarrowEverett LLP

SOURCE DarrowEverett LLP