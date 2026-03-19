DarrowEverett LLP Announces Jonathan Weitz as Chief Revenue Officer

"Jonathan's experience and expertise will be dedicated to strengthening the firm's administration, identifying new opportunities for growth, and ensuring that we continue building a firm positioned for long-term success." Post this

"As DarrowEverett continues growing, we consciously keep a close eye on firm administration and leadership, constantly looking for ways to expand and improve our operations and capabilities," said Jon Restivo, Managing Partner of DarrowEverett. "Jonathan's experience and expertise will be dedicated to strengthening the firm's administration, identifying new opportunities for growth, and ensuring that we continue building a firm positioned for long-term success."

Weitz brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in operations management, strategic growth, and organizational development. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Fund President at Perpetual Americas Funds Services, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the U.S. distribution platform and worked with teams across Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Operations, Marketing, Distribution, Legal, Compliance, and Risk.

At DarrowEverett, Weitz will partner closely with the firm's executive leadership, department heads, and practice leaders to ensure that resources and strategic opportunities are aligned with the firm's continued expansion. He also will collaborate with members of the finance team on budgeting, forecasting, and financial management while helping identify and develop new revenue opportunities across the firm.

"This is an exciting time to join DarrowEverett," said Weitz. "The firm is clearly on a strong growth trajectory, and I see tremendous opportunity to help build on that momentum. I look forward to working with the leadership team and attorneys across the firm to develop strategies that drive sustainable growth, create operational efficiencies, and support the firm's continued success in the years ahead."

ABOUT DARROWEVERETT LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full‑service law firm providing comprehensive counsel to businesses and individuals across a broad spectrum of legal needs. The firm's core strengths span corporate law, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, public housing and community development, and private client services such as estate planning and family law. With offices in New York, NY; Boston, MA; Miami, FL; Boca Raton, FL; Tampa, FL; Providence, RI; and Charlotte, NC, DarrowEverett supports a wide-ranging portfolio of domestic and international clients, from publicly traded companies to privately held enterprises. Learn more at darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (561) 288-2600, [email protected], DarrowEverett LLP

SOURCE DarrowEverett LLP