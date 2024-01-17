DarrowEverett LLP Announces Promotion of Andrew J. Adams to Partner

"The opportunities at DarrowEverett are there for those ready to take them on, and I'm grateful for the firm's leadership to give me those chances," Adams said. "It's great to be part of a team that continues redefining what excellence in practice is each day." Post this

Adams' employment law practice includes working with businesses across a wide spectrum, from emerging businesses seeking rounds of funding to those with a large, multinational presence. Beyond his own practice, Adams' penchant for process building gave him the opportunity to develop a case management system for the firm's litigation department that has driven additional efficiency and productivity. As a member of the firm's editorial team, he helped orchestrate a content marketing strategy that saw the firm's digital audience grow more than 50 percent year over year in 2023.

"The opportunities at DarrowEverett are there for those ready to take them on, and I'm grateful for the firm's leadership to give me those chances," Adams said. "It's great to be part of a team that continues redefining what excellence in practice is each day."

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., Providence, R.I., New York, N.Y., Nashville, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and Miami, Fla. The firm offers a diversity of services, including corporate & business transactions, commercial real estate, business litigation & dispute resolution, banking & finance, energy & infrastructure, data privacy & cybersecurity, environmental, government investigations, healthcare & life sciences, intellectual property & technology, labor & employment, private equity, capital markets & securities, private wealth services, regulatory & compliance, restructuring, and tax. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic & international publicly traded and privately held companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit www.darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad J. Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (305) 686-5159, [email protected], https://www.darroweverett.com/

SOURCE DarrowEverett LLP