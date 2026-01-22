DarrowEverett LLP Announces Promotions of Four Attorneys

"As DarrowEverett continues to grow, we remain focused on strengthening our team and supporting the continued development of our attorneys" Post this

"As DarrowEverett continues to grow, we remain focused on strengthening our team and supporting the continued development of our attorneys," said DarrowEverett Managing Partner Jon Restivo. "Zachary, Andrew, Laura, and Samantha have taken advantage of those opportunities, and their promotions will help us continue to meet the needs of our expanding client base in 2026 and beyond."

These appointments involve two attorneys within the firm's corporate department, one from its real estate and finance departments, and one from its litigation group.

Zachary H. Valentine: Zach's practice focuses on commercial real estate joint ventures, complex financings, private placements, ground-up development, and middle-market mergers and acquisitions. He represents sponsors, developers, private equity funds, and family offices on the structuring, negotiation, and execution of transactions across a range of asset classes and industries.

Andrew G. Howayeck: As a debt finance attorney in the firm's Banking & Financing Practice Group, Andrew regularly represents investment and commercial banks, corporate borrowers, and private equity funds across industry sectors and deal structures. He also represents real estate developers in connection with the acquisition, sale, financing, leasing, and development of real estate, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, hospitality, and mixed-use properties.

Laura A. Nicholson: Laura specializes in criminal defense, civil litigation, and family law. Prior to joining DarrowEverett, she spent 12 years within the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office, leaving as Chief of the Kent County Office, which affords her a unique insight and ability to handle criminal defense litigation, as well as matters pertaining to restraining orders and victim representation. As part of her civil litigation practice, she has represented individuals against the State of Rhode Island, businesses, and/or other parties. In family law, her practice extends from divorces to child custody disputes to DCYF investigations.

Samantha Vasco: Samantha is a corporate transactional attorney advising companies on complex corporate, finance, securities, and various transactional matters. Her practice spans mergers and acquisitions, private placements of equity, debt and hybrid securities, joint ventures, and corporate governance across various industries, delivering practical, business-focused counsel across the full life cycle of corporate growth.

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full‑service law firm providing comprehensive counsel to businesses and individuals across a broad spectrum of legal needs. The firm's core strengths span corporate law, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services such as estate planning and family law. With offices in New York, NY; Boston, MA; Miami, FL; Boca Raton, FL; Providence, RI; and Charlotte, NC, DarrowEverett supports a wide-ranging portfolio of domestic and international clients, from publicly traded companies to privately held enterprises. Learn more at darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (561) 288-2600, [email protected], DarrowEverett LLP

SOURCE DarrowEverett LLP