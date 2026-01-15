DarrowEverett LLP Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions

Their leadership will help ensure that our operational foundation evolves in step with the sophistication of our clients' needs. Post this

"Stasis has never been part of DarrowEverett's culture, and these four people exemplify the innovation and dedication of our team," Managing Partner Jon Restivo said. "Their leadership will help ensure that our operational foundation evolves in step with the sophistication of our clients' needs."

Each appointee brings a distinct set of skills that will strengthen firm operations.

Andrew Adams: He has long demonstrated leadership as Practice Leader of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice Group, and his role as Litigation Practice Manager meant that the department's business, operational and strategic functions were met. His diligence, organization, and initiative, along with his oversight in implementing a transformative AI platform firmwide, has earned him this promotion.

Pia Hallidri: As Chief Financial and Information Officer, Pia will lead the Finance Department and continue the essential work in organizing and interpreting data on individual attorneys, groups, acquisition opportunities, and the firm as a whole. Her ability to build and refine the firm's information infrastructure has been foundational to both current performance and future growth.

Lindsay Jeff: After spending two years as the firm's Vice President of Finance, she has earned this promotion in acknowledgment of her role on the firm's executive leadership team and her influence on a wide range of firm initiatives beyond finance. As the demands of her department have increased, she has consistently scaled her capabilities and impact.

Hannah Sfameni: While continuing her business litigation practice, Hannah will oversee the firm's adherence to professional responsibility requirements, including conflicts management and ethics matters. In this role, she will chair a Compliance and Risk Committee, providing strategic oversight to ensure that incidents are promptly reviewed and addressed and firm policies continue to evolve in support of the firm's longstanding commitment to the highest professional and practice standards.

