DarrowEverett LLP Opens Second South Florida Office in Boca Raton

DarrowEverett is proud to announce the opening of their new office location in Boca Raton, Florida.
BOCA RATON, Flo., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DarrowEverett LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in six states, has opened a second office in South Florida, with its new Boca Raton location joining the firm's existing presence in Miami and allowing it to better serve businesses, investors and individuals in a fast-growing, vibrant market.
The office, located at 1801 N. Military Trail, gives the firm a centralized location in South Florida to serve clients that need complex and bespoke legal services in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. According to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate, the Sunshine State added more than 450,000 residents in 2024, second most in the nation.
"Our firm recognizes how South Florida has been a hotbed of growth, and our deep experience in commercial real estate matters is a great fit for the area and our clients," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "But that's just part of our story – our corporate, litigation and private client attorneys are also core strengths of our practice. We look forward to the opportunities this new office will bring as we take exciting next steps in our business."
DarrowEverett's team of corporate, commercial real estate, finance, and tax attorneys routinely advise clients on matters including complex real estate deals involving portfolio investments, mixed-use and multifamily developments, commercial developments, and single-family subdivisions. In corporate matters, the firm handles work including mergers and acquisitions, entity formation, joint ventures, corporate governance and financing, ensuring transactions align with business objectives and maximize value.
"At a time when other firms are shrinking, we are fortunate to have a team that allows us to continue growing," Hallidri said. "We provide significant value to clients by executing transactions typically handled only by the nation's largest firms."
About DarrowEverett LLP
DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Miami, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., New York, N.Y., Providence, R.I., Boston, Mass., Fall River, Mass., Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C. The firm offers diverse services to businesses, investors and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.
