DarrowEverett LLP Opens Second South Florida Office in Boca Raton

At a time when other firms are shrinking, we are fortunate to have a team that allows us to continue growing, Post this

"Our firm recognizes how South Florida has been a hotbed of growth, and our deep experience in commercial real estate matters is a great fit for the area and our clients," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "But that's just part of our story – our corporate, litigation and private client attorneys are also core strengths of our practice. We look forward to the opportunities this new office will bring as we take exciting next steps in our business."

DarrowEverett's team of corporate, commercial real estate, finance, and tax attorneys routinely advise clients on matters including complex real estate deals involving portfolio investments, mixed-use and multifamily developments, commercial developments, and single-family subdivisions. In corporate matters, the firm handles work including mergers and acquisitions, entity formation, joint ventures, corporate governance and financing, ensuring transactions align with business objectives and maximize value.

"At a time when other firms are shrinking, we are fortunate to have a team that allows us to continue growing," Hallidri said. "We provide significant value to clients by executing transactions typically handled only by the nation's largest firms."

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Miami, Fla., Boca Raton, Fla., New York, N.Y., Providence, R.I., Boston, Mass., Fall River, Mass., Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C. The firm offers diverse services to businesses, investors and individuals, with core practice areas including corporate, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, and private client services, including estate planning and family law. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 3056865159, [email protected], DarrowEverett LLP

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE DarrowEverett LLP