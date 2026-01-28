DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Saxon | Gilmore Team, Expands Florida Presence and Deepens Key Practice Areas

Strategic integration marks firm's third major platform addition in 18 months, bringing new capabilities in public housing, community development, and public finance

TAMPA, Fla. and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DarrowEverett LLP, a full-service law firm serving businesses and individuals across the country, has announced the integration of the Tampa, Florida-based Saxon | Gilmore team. This strategic addition of 10 attorneys and 10 paralegals and legal support staff represents the firm's third major platform integration in the last 18 months, highlighting DarrowEverett's continued plans to identify and seamlessly add valued legal groups nationwide.

As a go-to firm for public housing authorities across the country, the integration of the Saxon Gilmore team brings nationally recognized experience in public and affordable housing, community development, public finance, and governmental regulatory matters. The background and skills of Saxon Gilmore's attorneys and staff further complement and strengthen DarrowEverett's already highly regarded commercial real estate, regulatory, and commercial litigation practices, enhancing the depth and breadth of service the firm provides to clients.

"Adding the attorneys and staff from Saxon Gilmore marks the latest key step in our growth, and what makes the integration powerful is how natural a fit it is for our team," said Jon Restivo, Managing Partner of DarrowEverett. "Saxon Gilmore's exceptional experience in public and affordable housing, community development, and public finance aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide comprehensive, client-focused legal services. Together, we are even better positioned to deliver innovative solutions to the complex challenges our clients face."

The expansion establishes DarrowEverett's third office in Florida, joining its existing locations in Miami and Boca Raton. The Tampa office provides a significant presence in the state's Suncoast region, an area recognized for its dynamic business environment and growing opportunities across multiple industries.

"Joining DarrowEverett represents an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients," said co-founder and Partner of Saxon Gilmore Ricardo L. Gilmore. "DarrowEverett's reputation for excellence and its forward-thinking approach to the delivery of legal services made this transition an ideal opportunity. We look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth while expanding the resources and capabilities available to the clients we serve."

This latest integration underscores DarrowEverett's strategic vision for thoughtful, purposeful growth. By combining exceptional legal talent with an expanded geographic footprint, the firm continues to enhance its ability to deliver first-class legal services.

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full‑service law firm providing comprehensive counsel to businesses and individuals across a broad spectrum of legal needs. The firm's core strengths span corporate law, commercial real estate, finance, complex commercial and business litigation, public housing and community development, and private client services such as estate planning and family law. With offices in New York, NY; Boston, MA; Miami, FL; Boca Raton, FL; Tampa, FL; Providence, RI; and Charlotte, NC, DarrowEverett supports a wide-ranging portfolio of domestic and international clients, from publicly traded companies to privately held enterprises. Learn more at darroweverett.com.

