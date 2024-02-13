DarrowEverett Names Chad J. Gottlieb as Corporate Department Chair

"We want to provide not only great legal advice but sound business advice. That's what separates our firm from others, and it's great to build and grow with a team that thinks and acts with that level of personal investment." — Chad J. Gottlieb Post this

"Chad's willingness to build policies and protocol within our practice has helped pave the way for handling matters of increasing sophistication," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "As good as he is with the execution of our clients' business moves and strategies, we also appreciate his vision for enhancing our marketing initiatives to align with Am Law 100 firms and fostering a growth mindset within our Corporate Group."

Gottlieb, who joined the firm in 2016 and became a Partner three years later, has helped the firm grow and expand into markets in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and his home state of Florida. He focuses primarily on mergers & acquisitions (buy-side and sell-side), private equity, securities law, corporate law, intellectual property (trademark branding, clearance, and prosecution), and marketing and telemarketing compliance (including with respect to federal and state consumer protection laws).

"We always say internally that DarrowEverett is a business that happens to be a law firm, and I take that approach to heart when serving clients," Gottlieb said. "We want to provide not only great legal advice but sound business advice. That's what separates our firm from others, and it's great to build and grow with a team that thinks and acts with that level of personal investment."

