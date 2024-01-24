DarrowEverett Promotes Jon M. Restivo to Managing Partner

"Seeing DarrowEverett grow from its early days into what it is today has been an extraordinary journey, and having the chance to further shape our future is very exciting to me," Restivo said. "I'm ready for the challenge and can't wait to see what we all can accomplish together." Post this

"Jon's desire to lead and willingness to invest in the firm has helped us continually take next steps to drive success for our clients and our business," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "Because Jon has been with the firm since the start of his career, his institutional knowledge is invaluable as we make decisions that make us better. We're proud to feed his homegrown talent."

Restivo, who earned a promotion to Partner in 2017, has developed an advanced renewable energy practice assisting numerous regional and national clients in their efforts to permit, develop, finance and transact solar projects — offering unique insight based on his in-depth knowledge of federal, state, and local utility regulatory requirements combined with his extensive background advising clients through diligence, equity and debt financings, and project sales and acquisitions. His additional acumen in real estate development matters makes him a valued asset in the sophisticated transactional work that the firm routinely handles.

"Seeing DarrowEverett grow from its early days into what it is today has been an extraordinary journey, and having the chance to further shape our future is very exciting to me," Restivo said. "I'm ready for the challenge and can't wait to see what we all can accomplish together."

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., Providence, R.I., New York, N.Y., Nashville, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and Miami, Fla. The firm offers a diversity of services, including corporate & business transactions, commercial real estate, business litigation & dispute resolution, banking & finance, energy & infrastructure, data privacy & cybersecurity, environmental, government investigations, healthcare & life sciences, intellectual property & technology, labor & employment, private equity, capital markets & securities, private wealth services, regulatory & compliance, restructuring, and tax. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit www.darroweverett.com.

Media Contact

Chad J. Gottlieb, DarrowEverett LLP, 1 (305) 686-5159, cgottlieb@darroweverett.com, www.darroweverett.com

