DarrowEverett Promotes Lindsay Jeff to Vice President of Finance

Jeff, who most recently served as controller, first joined the firm in 2017, when she restructured the firm's billing procedures that created significant efficiencies in the process. After briefly leaving DE in 2019, she returned in 2020 as the firm experienced explosive growth because of the unprecedented logistical uncertainties clients faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. By continuing to layer efficiencies into the banking, billing, compliance, escrow and planning processes, she paved the way for this most recent promotion.

"If there is anything I am most proud of, it is the organic growth that I helped build with the support of my accounting team and of all my colleagues," Jeff said. "I appreciate the amount of confidence that firm leadership has in me to fully guide our financing operations, and I will continue working to show that such faith is well placed."

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., Providence, R.I., New York, N.Y., Nashville, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and Miami, Fla. The firm offers a diversity of services, including corporate & business transactions, commercial real estate, business litigation & dispute resolution, banking & finance, energy & infrastructure, data privacy & cybersecurity, environmental, government investigations, healthcare & life sciences, intellectual property & technology, labor & employment, private equity, capital markets & securities, private wealth services, regulatory & compliance, restructuring, and tax. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic & international publicly traded and privately held companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit www.darroweverett.com.

