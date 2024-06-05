Darryl J. Cunningham Joins FirstService Residential's New England Leadership Team

"I'm grateful to join the team and for the opportunity to work alongside the industry's leader," said Cunningham, vice president of property services. "I am honored to deliver the highest level of service and support to their impressive portfolio of associations in New England." Post this

"I'm grateful to join the FirstService Residential team and for the opportunity to work alongside the industry's leader," said Cunningham, vice president of property services, FirstService Residential. "I am honored to deliver the highest level of service and support to FirstService's impressive portfolio of associations throughout New England."

In his role, he will lead and support the company's mobile maintenance team. He will also help refine the business and develop, train, and organize the team on our services. Cunningham will work with Noushig Hagopian, senior vice president, and the New England team.

