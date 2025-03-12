Darwin Emerges from Stealth to Empower Public Sector AI Adoption with $5M Seed Funding

Darwin, the leader in AI security and governance for the public sector, is coming out of stealth to enable state and local agencies to securely scale AI while maintaining oversight and compliance. Post this

"AI adoption isn't a future concern—it's already happening," said Noam Maital, CEO of Darwin. "Our data shows that over 40% of the public sector workforce is already using AI tools, often through personal accounts and unapproved platforms. Sensitive data is flowing into unmanaged systems, creating risks that agencies aren't equipped to handle. At the same time, AI offers massive efficiency gains they can't afford to ignore. Darwin gives them the infrastructure to embrace AI while staying secure, compliant, and in control."

Darwin is already working with public agencies, including the City of Corona, CA, and the City of Aurora, IL, to ensure AI is deployed strategically, securely, and in compliance with agency policies - empowering them to move fast without losing control.

Chris McMasters, Chief Information Officer of Corona, CA, emphasized the need for AI governance, stating, "AI is already being used across government agencies, often without oversight or strategic direction. Without visibility, agencies risk inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps. Tracking AI usage while ensuring security and accountability is critical as we integrate AI into public services. Darwin provides that foundation, allowing us to move forward with confidence."

For some cities, the challenge isn't just oversight - it's about leading the way in responsible AI adoption. Mark Taghap, Chief Information Security Officer of Aurora, IL, reinforced Aurora's commitment to setting a high standard, adding, "Aurora isn't just adopting AI - we're defining how cities can use it to drive innovation while maintaining transparency and accountability. AI presents a massive opportunity to improve city operations, but without governance, the risks could outweigh the benefits. Our goal is to be a model for responsible AI adoption, ensuring these advancements build public trust and deliver real impact."

Backed by UpWest and Resolute Ventures, Darwin is rapidly expanding to meet the AI security, governance, and adoption demands of state and local agencies. As AI adoption accelerates, agencies need a way to manage risks while ensuring these technologies drive real impact.

Darwin provides public sector agencies with the tools to monitor AI use, enforce policies, and ensure compliance while maximizing efficiency. Founded by Noam Maital and Asaf Fadida, Darwin combines expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and public sector innovation to help governments scale AI responsibly.

