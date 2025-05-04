Darwin Unveils Free Policy Wizard to Simplify AI Governance for Public Sector Agencies

Darwin, the leading platform for AI adoption, governance, and compliance in the public sector, announced the launch of its AI Policy Wizard, a free and interactive tool designed to help local governments and public agencies build practical, compliant, and customized AI policies from the ground up.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darwin, the leading platform for AI adoption, governance, and compliance in the public sector, announced the launch of its AI Policy Wizard, a free and interactive tool designed to help local governments and public agencies build practical, compliant, and customized AI policies from the ground up.

As artificial intelligence continues to gain traction across public services—from permitting, to procurement, to policing—agencies are under pressure to adopt AI responsibly. National frameworks like the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF) and guidance from the GovAI Coalition have offered valuable structure, but local agencies often face a second, more nuanced challenge: aligning these frameworks with state laws, municipal policies, and the particular needs of their own departments.

"AI is poised to be a transformative force for state and local agencies," said Noam Maital, CEO of Darwin AI. "Yet, many agencies struggle to find a starting point for their AI policies. Developing an AI policy from scratch can be overwhelming, especially for agencies stretched thin on time, staff, and technical know-how. That's why we created the Policy Wizard: a free tool that makes taking the first steps toward AI governance accessible and actionable."

With the Policy Wizard, local agencies can build their initial AI governance policies in minutes, not months. The tool walks users through a simple, guided process:

Select your agency's risk tolerance and governance goals.

Choose from multiple frameworks, such as NIST, the GovAI Coalition, or a combination of frameworks.

Upload related policy documents - for example, data retention policies, procurement rules, or existing IT policies—which the tool will analyze and integrate into the tailored AI policy

The Wizard then generates a tailored AI policy, aligned with both the selected frameworks and the agency's existing documentation.

Agencies can either refine the policy using guided questions—e.g., specifying department exclusions, privacy rules, or audit procedures—or click "Create Report" to receive a final, ready-to-share document by email.

As regulations continue to evolve and scrutiny grows, Darwin's Policy Wizard offers a vital starting point for any agency aiming to turn good intentions into structured, actionable governance.

To access the free Policy Wizard, visit https://policy.darwingov.com or learn more at www.darwingov.com

