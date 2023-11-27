Dash Solutions and RISCPoint Announce SOC 2 Accelerator Offering Available in AWS Marketplace

New offering empowers cloud customers to accelerate SOC 2 efforts and easily maintain robust security standards
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dash Solutions, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network member and a security software provider, and RISCPoint Inc, a leading cybersecurity and cloud services provider, have released a joint offering that is now available in AWS Marketplace. The SOC 2 Accelerator Package, part of the AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program, offers organizations using AWS a faster, simpler path to achieving SOC 2 Certification.
As cybersecurity and vendor security becomes a larger focus for enterprises and software companies, more organizations are seeking SOC 2 certification to validate their security processes and speed up procurement with clients and partners. Organizations need to quickly implement security control requirements, as well as build a sustainable security program related to their AWS cloud workloads.
Organizations are tasked with balancing security assessment needs alongside tight resources. The Dash ComplyOps SOC 2 Acceleration Package provides the Dash compliance platform alongside RISCPoint security implementation, enabling organizations to achieve SOC 2 certification faster and easier. This offering provides teams with an end-to-end solution for developing a robust SOC 2 security program - including audit preparation, technical control implementation, and SOC 2 audit services.
"We are excited to be a part of the GSCA program and be able to offer AWS customers a seamless way to meet their compliance goals," said Jacob Nemetz, Founder of Dash Solutions. "As SOC 2 continues to be a pressing need, we hope companies can leverage our latest offer to lower the compliance burden and meet security and customer needs in the cloud."
Several types of assessments are currently available for AICPA SOC 2 certification based on the organization's scope and overall security goals. Organizations may be assessed on any/all of the five Trust Service Criteria (TSC) and for SOC 2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2. Organizations can utilize this new GSCA offering to meet any and all needs related to these assessments.
The solution is now available in AWS Marketplace here.
About Dash Solutions:
Dash provides software that empowers organizations to build, monitor, and maintain security programs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the cloud. Dash enables teams to create administrative policies, enforce policies through technical controls, and streamline cloud security operations. Customers turn to Dash to implement sustainable security standards and meet regulatory and compliance standards including SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.
