Dash Solutions and RISCPoint Announce SOC 2 Accelerator Offering Available in AWS Marketplace

As SOC 2 continues to be a pressing need, companies can leverage our SOC 2 Accelerator offering to lower the compliance burden and meet security and customer needs in the cloud. Post this

Organizations are tasked with balancing security assessment needs alongside tight resources. The Dash ComplyOps SOC 2 Acceleration Package provides the Dash compliance platform alongside RISCPoint security implementation, enabling organizations to achieve SOC 2 certification faster and easier. This offering provides teams with an end-to-end solution for developing a robust SOC 2 security program - including audit preparation, technical control implementation, and SOC 2 audit services.

"We are excited to be a part of the GSCA program and be able to offer AWS customers a seamless way to meet their compliance goals," said Jacob Nemetz, Founder of Dash Solutions. "As SOC 2 continues to be a pressing need, we hope companies can leverage our latest offer to lower the compliance burden and meet security and customer needs in the cloud."

Several types of assessments are currently available for AICPA SOC 2 certification based on the organization's scope and overall security goals. Organizations may be assessed on any/all of the five Trust Service Criteria (TSC) and for SOC 2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2. Organizations can utilize this new GSCA offering to meet any and all needs related to these assessments.

The solution is now available in AWS Marketplace here.

About Dash Solutions:

Dash provides software that empowers organizations to build, monitor, and maintain security programs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the cloud. Dash enables teams to create administrative policies, enforce policies through technical controls, and streamline cloud security operations. Customers turn to Dash to implement sustainable security standards and meet regulatory and compliance standards including SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.

Media Contact

Jacob Nemetz, Dash Solutions, 1 484-367-5175, [email protected], www.dashsdk.com

Twitter

SOURCE Dash Solutions