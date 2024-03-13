Dash Solutions Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth

"Tan is a talented executive...he brings the expertise and vision needed to position our technology organization for growth and further success while maintaining operational excellence." Post this

Truong brings more than 20 years of experience in establishing and leading technology, product and engineering teams in building and delivering state-of-the-art global platforms, products, and solutions. He has a proven track record of fostering high-performing, inclusive, and innovative cultures. Most recently, Truong served as Chief Operating Officer at Vesta, a global leader in payment fraud protection. Prior to Vesta, he held leadership roles with SVM, a Blackhawk Network Business, UniRush (acquired by Green Dot) and FSV Payment Systems (acquired by US Bancorp). He holds a Master of Science in Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Lamar University.

Dash Solutions President Steve Fussell said, "Tan is a talented executive, and I am very confident in his ability to lead the technological advancements for Dash Solutions. Having worked in and around payments for 20 years, he brings the expertise and vision needed to position our technology organization for growth and further success while maintaining operational excellence."

As a leader and innovator in the digital payments market for more than 25 years, Dash Solutions has a unique, long-standing perspective on the industry and emerging opportunities. The company has achieved 10x growth over the last five years and delivers billions in payments annually.

About Dash Solutions

Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that provides digital payments and engagement program management to thousands of customers. Dash Solutions offers innovative strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward, and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at dashsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Worrell, Dash Solutions, 1 (205) 871-6144, [email protected], www.dashsolutions.com

