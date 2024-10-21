Dash Solutions Launches RiskOps to Simplify Digital Risk Management

RiskOps enables companies to expedite risk assessments, uncover emerging threats, and reduce overall risk. Post this

1. Asset Inventory – A live and dynamic tool for cataloging all organizational assets, including corporate assets, product and platform assets, data, personnel, and third-party resources.

2. Risk Register – A continuous, real-time tracker of potential risks categorized by threats and vulnerabilities, aligned with leading industry standards.

3. Risk Assessment – A guided process to assess identified risks and generate an assessment report, enabling companies to evaluate, prioritize, and mitigate security threats while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.

"RiskOps was designed to address the growing complexity of digital risk management by simplifying how businesses handle risk assessment and mitigation," said Brett Lieblich, CMO of Dash Solutions. "Companies no longer need extensive IT resources or manual processes to stay compliant and protect their data because RiskOps empowers organizations to continuously track, update, and manage risk, so they can focus on scaling their operations."

RiskOps is particularly suited for SMBs in the healthcare, financial, and manufacturing sectors, as well as emerging startups in healthcare and fintech. With increasing pressure both from regulators and continuously emerging security threats, these companies often lack the resources to manage security risks effectively. RiskOps alleviates the need for specialized staff by offering an intuitive software platform that anyone in the organization can use.

Key features include:

- Ongoing visibility and real-time insight - into an organization's risk profile versus point-in-time assessments.

- Asset-based risk assessments - which ensure risks are tied directly to business-critical assets.

- Comprehensive threat and vulnerability catalogs - based on industry-leading standards to help organizations identify potential risks.

- Automated workflows - that guide users through risk management without significant cybersecurity expertise.

- Infrastructure agnostic platform - that can be leveraged across any IT environment including — cloud, hybrid, on-premise.

RiskOps empowers companies to address risk proactively, enabling them to manage their IT environments with confidence.

About Dash Solutions

Dash Solutions is a leader in digital risk and compliance management, providing software solutions designed to help businesses streamline risk management, maintain regulatory compliance, and protect their sensitive data. Dash Solutions also offers Dash ComplyOps, a comprehensive solution for managing security and compliance in the cloud.

