Dash Solutions Wins Prestigious Sales & Customer Service Award

"Winning a distinguished Stevie Award lends credibility to our unique go-to-market strategy offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to help businesses drive engagement and streamline payments, all from a single provider," said Dash Solutions CEO Stephen Faust. "As the leader in rewards enablement, we're well positioned to achieve continued growth by aligning product enhancements with our customer's evolving needs."

The win recognizes Dash Solutions as a top-tier strategic technology provider in the rewards space that helps enterprise clients build loyalty and participant engagement through reliable technology and flexible reward options while maintaining a steadfast commitment to clients.

By increasing self-sufficiency in the rewards market, Dash offers a centralized platform for employee recognition and channel incentives, streamlined workflows for reward delivery, secure and fast payouts, custom card and payment configurations, invoicing and reconciliation, and customer service. Dash's best-in-class software offers refreshing and creative ways to build engagement, loyalty, and morale all within a cohesive experience and sophisticated reward platform for diverse industries such as healthcare, utilities, and manufacturing.

Through its unique bundling of a configurable reward platform and card delivery capabilities, Dash Solutions provides customers with customized, elegant methods to solve their needs and requirements.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2025 competition will open in July.

About Dash Solutions

Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that empowers thousands of customers with digital payment, rewards, and engagement program management tools. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions' versatile technologies and configurable payment solutions help businesses operate more effectively. Discover how we're transforming employee engagement and dealer loyalty at DashSolutions.com.

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

