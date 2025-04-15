DASH TWO Launches Integrated Paid Media Campaign for PanCAN's PurpleStride 2025 with Local Focus in Key Cities

DASH TWO leads the paid media campaign for PanCAN's PurpleStride 2025, using targeted digital and local outdoor ads to boost registrations and drive awareness in key cities across the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DASH TWO is leading the paid media strategy for PurpleStride 2025, the signature fundraising walk from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), taking place nationwide on Saturday, April 26. With nearly 60 events scheduled across the country, the media campaign emphasizes both national awareness and local engagement, ensuring people know PurpleStride is happening in their community—and how to take part.
The campaign includes an integrated mix of social, digital, and out-of-home media, all designed to reach potential participants where they are—whether that's on their phones, during their commute, or walking around their neighborhood. The media effort is grounded in what worked well in previous years while adapting to shifts in user behavior and platform performance.
"Every year, we take what we've learned and fine-tune the strategy," said Kim Pham, Vice President at DASH TWO. "Our focus this year is simplicity—making it easier for people to see the message, act on it, and join the cause."
A Local Emphasis Where It Matters Most
The out-of-home portion of the campaign places a strong emphasis on three key event markets—New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.—each selected for their high foot traffic and strong community turnout.
- In New York City, dynamic digital liveboards across more than 65 Screens throughout 7 subway stations deliver high-visibility messaging during daily commutes. Additionally, nighttime wall projections on E Houston & Bowery adds a creative layer to street-level engagement.
- In Los Angeles, DASH TWO deployed bus ads on Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus line, reaching residents and visitors in a highly walkable, media-restricted area. A prominent digital billboard along the 405 freeway—just south of LAX—amplifies the message to a broader commuter audience.
- In Washington, D.C., more than 50 digital liveboard subway placements throughout the Metro system deliver exposure across the DMV region. Full-motion creative runs in general market stations to ensure a broad reach.
- Together, these placements support local PurpleStride events and increase relevance in areas where in-person turnout matters most.
Building on Momentum from 2024
Last year's paid media efforts helped PanCAN achieve a 30% increase in registrations year-over-year, driven by more intuitive registration tools and precise audience targeting. The 2024 Facebook lead form pilot proved especially effective, offering users a 10-second path to sign up directly within the platform.
In 2025, DASH TWO is expanding on that success with continued use of Meta lead forms, Google Performance Max, and TikTok lead generation in top markets. These tools help streamline the path from awareness to action, especially on mobile, where most users first engage with campaign messaging.
A National Campaign with a Local Lens
While the media strategy covers the U.S. as a whole, the local approach is what helps PurpleStride feel more personal. With events scheduled in cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Orange County, Atlanta, Silicon Valley, and Pittsburgh, the creative is designed to reflect each community's role in the larger movement.
"Our job is to bring people in—to show them that this isn't just some national event, it's happening in their backyard," said Pham. "Whether you're walking in Boston or volunteering in Phoenix, you're part of something bigger."
The campaign runs through April 25 and supports PanCAN's mission to take bold action against pancreatic cancer, improve survival, and support patients and families nationwide.
About DASH TWO
DASH TWO is a Los Angeles-based media agency that creates targeted campaigns across digital, social, and outdoor platforms. The agency works with brands, nonprofits, entertainment clients, and causes to connect with audiences in ways that are effective, measurable, and relevant.
