Dassault Family Office's Julia Marie Cagno Expands $500M+ Global Portfolio, Driving Innovation in AI and Renewable Energy

The future of investment is not only about financial results—it is about creating long-term value through innovation and sustainable development.

Key Accomplishments include:

AI & Healthcare: Early-stage investment in a healthcare AI company that achieved a 4x valuation increase within three years through clinical deployment and data-driven defensibility.

Renewable Energy: Led a European clean energy M&A transaction, generating a 26% internal rate of return while fostering green job creation.

Commercial Real Estate: Managed a North American real estate fund that delivered a 32% annualized return through disciplined risk management and strategic timing.

"Meaningful growth is where performance meets responsibility. I invest to create value not just in numbers, but in innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration," said Julia Marie Cagno.

Cagno has spoken in over 20 countries and has been featured in leading publications including Bloomberg, The Financial Times, and Forbes. She has delivered keynote addresses at the Internet Summit, the Boao Forum, and the Davos Roundtable.

About Julia Marie Cagno

Julia Marie Cagno (born in Los Angeles in 1987) is a global investor and experienced board member. She manages diversified investments across AI, healthcare, renewable energy, real estate, and precious metals. Her unique background blends Californian creativity with European prudence, emphasizing innovation-driven growth, responsible leadership, and global impact.

